Guyana: Mother of 3 stabbed multiple times by ex-husband

By INEWS GUYANA
January 29, 2019

(INEWS GUYANA) — A woman was stabbed about her body on Tuesday morning by her ex-husband whom she had been separated from for a number of months.

The woman, who has been identified as Unika Stewart, 24, of Cow Pen Street, Bagotstown is currently fighting for her life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Inews was told that the woman was attacked by the man known as “Trini” as she was reportedly on her way to meet his family to complain about his constant harassment.

The man reportedly attacked Stewart with a scissors and dealt her the wounds before using a piece of wood to beat her after she had already fell onto the roadway.

He then quickly escaped the scene of the crime and is presently being sought by lawmen.

The couple reportedly shares three children together.

