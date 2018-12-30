Former Guyana government minister dies

Share This On:

(CMC) – The former Minister of Amerindian Affairs Francis Vibert DeSouza died at this home here on Saturday.

In addition to being the legislator in charge of Amerindian Affairs, De Souza also wore many hats in his professional career.

Prior to being appointed as a government minister, he served as minister of local government and regional development; worked as an entrepreneur; a sales agent; a cultural officer and a technician, clerk, at the St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital.

Desouza has also served and was a member of several organisations, including Catholic Youth and the Organization of Indigenous People.

Meanwhile, Prime minister Moses Nagamootoo has hailed DeSouza as a cultural hero.

The prime minister said the former minister was a cultural icon and an advocate of the rights of “our First Peoples”.

“I have only good memories of my late comrade and friend, and send deepest sympathies to his wife Rita, their children and the rest of the De Souza family,” Nagamootoo said.