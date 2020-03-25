Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

St Kitts and Nevis confirms two COVID-19 cases

By Erasmus Williams
March 25, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Hon Wendy Phipps

(PRESS RELEASE) – Hours after St Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris informed the nation at a press conference Tuesday afternoon and a virtual political meeting of his Team Unity Government at the studios of ZIZ Radio and TV in the evening, that there is no case of the coronavirus in St Kitts and Nevis, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Sen the Hon Wendy Phipps confirmed Wednesday, two COVID-19 cases in the twin-island Federation.

“In my capacity as Minister of State with responsibility for Health, it is my duty to inform you that as of 11.03 p.m. on Tuesday March 24, 2020, the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis confirmed its two cases,” Minister Wendy Phipps said in a statement.

A 21-year-old male and a 57-year-old female woman arrived in the Federation from New York, USA.

Both are nationals of St Kitts and Nevis with a recent travel history to New York, Phipps said.

“My Government has been advised that both patients arrived in the federation on March 18, 2020 and were tested on March 20 and had been in home quarintine ever since they returned to the federation. Both patients and their families have been duly notified,” Phipps said.

She said efforts are being made to prevent local or community transmission.

Contact tracing will now begin to identify contacts.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.