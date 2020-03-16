Don't Miss
ISIS tells its terrorists not to travel to Europe for jihad because of coronavirus

By New York Post
March 15, 2020

(NEW YORK POST) — After years of urging its terrorists to attack major European cities, ISIS is now telling them to steer clear due to the coronavirus.

Any sick jihadists already in Europe, however, should stay there — presumably to sicken infidels, according to a ‘sharia’ directive printed in the group’s al-Naba newsletter, the Sunday Times of London reported.

The “healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it,” the newsletter advised.

The newsletter instructs jihadists that the “plague” is a “torment sent by God on whomsoever He wills.”

Iraq, where most of the surviving fragments of the group remain, had 110 reported coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, ten of them fatal, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the contagion.

