(St Lucia News Online) – Anguilla reported its first two cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday.

The island is one of the last Caribbean countries to report a case of the dreaded virus.

One case involved a 27-year-old woman from the US.

The other is a 47-year-old resident who was in close contact with the woman.

It is a sign of local transmission.

Both patients are in isolation.

