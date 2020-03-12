BREAKING NEWS: Guadeloupe reports first case of coronavirus

Share This On:

(SNO) – The French island of Guadeloupe reported its first positive case of coronavirus on Thursday afternoon.

French website, La 1ère, reported that the woman is 36 and had just returned to the island on a ship from France.

She stayed in Haute-Savoie, a region in the Alps of eastern France, for some weeks before returning to Guadeloupe via a suburb in Paris.

La 1ère reported that on the ship there were Italians from the city of Milan. That city, in the north of Italy, has been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Upon landing in Pointe-à-Pître, she experienced coughs, a headache, a runny nose and called an emergency center.

She then went to the Infectious Disease Department of the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Pointe-à-Pitre (CHU) accompanied by her husband, daughter and a friend.

It is reported that her health does not require hospitalization but she will be isolated and she will be monitored regularly.

French health officials are now searching for those she was in contact with.

Once identified they will be monitored daily and tested if necessary.

