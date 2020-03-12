BREAKING NEWS: St. Vincent confirms first case of coronavirus disease COVID-19

Share This On:
(SEARCHLIGHT) — The first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne at a press conference this evening announced that test results had come back positive for a Vincentian female who had returned to St Vincent and the Grenadines from the United Kingdom on March 7.
The minister said the patient voluntarily reported her symptoms to health personnel on March 10 and has since been in voluntary isolation at home.
The Ministry received confirmation of the female’s Covid-19 status from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) at about 5:20 this afternoon.
The patient and her family have been informed and a health team has been dispatched to the home, the minister said.
The Ministry of Health said all necessary steps are being taken in relation to this development.
Headline News
- Cuba confirms its first three cases of coronavirus March 11, 2020 11:26 PM
- Trump suspends travel between US and Europe to combat coronavirus pandemic March 11, 2020 9:53 PM
- Guyana: Woman, 52, dies from coronavirus disease COVID-19 in first recorded case March 11, 2020 9:17 PM
- BREAKING NEWS: Guyana records first coronavirus case after woman dies March 11, 2020 8:45 PM
- Jamaica: Second case of coronavirus infection confirmed March 11, 2020 6:37 PM
- Coronavirus testing equipment arrives in Saint Lucia March 11, 2020 2:08 PM
- Coronavirus suspected in cruise ship off Martinique March 11, 2020 1:51 PM
- WHO declares that coronavirus is now a pandemic March 11, 2020 1:06 PM
- Saint Lucia foregoes 18,721 cruise ship passengers because of coronavirus March 11, 2020 12:49 PM
Tic toc,tic toc!