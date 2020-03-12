Don't Miss
BREAKING NEWS: St. Vincent confirms first case of coronavirus disease COVID-19

By Searchlight
March 11, 2020

(SEARCHLIGHT) — The first case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment Luke Browne at a press conference this evening announced that test results had come back positive for a Vincentian female who had returned to St Vincent and the Grenadines from the United Kingdom on March 7.

The minister said the patient voluntarily reported her symptoms to health personnel on March 10 and has since been in voluntary isolation at home.

The Ministry received confirmation of the female’s Covid-19 status from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) at about 5:20 this afternoon.

The patient and her family have been informed and a health team has been dispatched to the home, the minister said.

The Ministry of Health said all necessary steps are being taken in relation to this development.

