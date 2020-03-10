BREAKING NEWS: Martinique reports third positive case of coronavirus

Share This On:
(SNO) – The neighbouring French island of Martinique on Tuesday reported its third positive case of the feared coronavirus (COVID- 19).
The patient is a 51-year-old woman from the community of Trinité, according to La 1ère news website.
The case was confirmed by the Martinique Regional Health Agency.
The patient was taken to hospital on the night of March 9 to 10.
She is now in isolation and her health for the time being is not of concern since she is asymptomatic (she exhibits no symptoms of the disease).
According to La 1ère, the patient returned to Martinique from France on March 1.
She lives with her husband and son.
Meanwhile, the two other positive cases in Martinique are still in quarantine.
French authorities said their health is not of concern since they have not exhibited symptoms of the disease.
They were tested positive on March 5.
