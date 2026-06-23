Hewanorra vs. George Charles – Which St. Lucia Airport Do You Want to Land At

St. Lucia has two airports:
- Hewanorra International Airport, also called UVF
- George F. L. Charles Airport, also called SLU
Airport choice depends on your departure city, hotel location, and comfort level with ground transfer time after landing.
UVF works best for most travelers arriving via the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, or Europe.
SLU works best for travelers already in the Caribbean or connecting by air between nearby islands.
Selecting the better airport can make your arrival smoother, especially if your hotel is in Soufrière, Castries, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, or another resort area.
Airport
Best choice for
Location
Main role
Hewanorra International Airport, UVF
Travelers arriving via the U.S., Canada, U.K., or Europe
Near Vieux Fort, about 40 miles or 64 km south of Castries
St. Lucia’s larger airport and main international gateway
George F. L. Charles Airport, SLU
Travelers already in the Caribbean or connecting via another island
Vigie, just outside Castries
Smaller airport mainly handling regional Caribbean flights
Hewanorra International Airport, UVF
Hewanorra International Airport, UVF, is located in Vieux Fort in southern St. Lucia.
UVF is St. Lucia’s main international airport and usually the best option for long-haul travelers.
Visitors arriving via the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Europe will usually find more suitable flight options into UVF than into SLU.
Airlines linked with UVF include American Airlines, British Airways, Delta, Air Canada, United, JetBlue, Virgin Atlantic, WestJet, and others. Availability can vary by season, so travelers should compare flight schedules before booking. UVF is closest to Soufrière, the Pitons, southern resorts, and major attractions in southern St. Lucia. For visitors planning to stay near Soufrière or spend much of their trip in the south, UVF usually makes the most sense. Transfer timing is one of the main points to consider after landing at UVF: Main advantages include more international flight options, better access for most overseas visitors, and easier access to southern St. Lucia. Airport facilities include customs and immigration, shopping, dining, parking, taxis, rental cars, and currency exchange options. The main drawback is the longer drive to Castries, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, and northern resort areas. Visitors staying in the north should arrange airport transfers ahead of time, especially after a long flight or during evening arrivals. George F. L. Charles Airport, SLU, is located near Castries in northern St. Lucia. SLU is a smaller regional airport also known as Castries Airport or Vigie Airport. It mainly handles Caribbean routes, so it works best for island-hopping, short inter-island trips, and travelers already in the region. Airport choice favors SLU for visitors staying in northern areas such as Castries, Rodney Bay, and Gros Islet. Those areas are much closer to SLU than to UVF, which can reduce travel time after landing. SLU is closest to Castries, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, northern beaches, and northern resorts. Travel time to many northern areas is often about 10 to 20 minutes, making it a convenient arrival point when flight schedules work. SLU is only 1.2 miles or 2 km north of Castries. That location can make arrival easier for travelers planning a short stay, a business trip, a marina visit, or a resort stay near Rodney Bay. Main advantages include shorter transfers to northern hotels and beaches, a smaller airport experience, and better convenience for travelers connecting via nearby Caribbean islands. The main drawback is limited flight availability. SLU does not offer routes outside the Caribbean Sea, so it is not ideal for most travelers arriving via the U.S., Canada, U.K., or Europe. UVF is the better choice for most international travelers because it handles more long-haul arrivals and offers more direct flight options. SLU is the better choice for regional Caribbean travel and northern St. Lucia stays when flight schedules work. UVF usually means a longer transfer if your hotel is in the north. SLU usually means a shorter transfer if your hotel is near Castries or Rodney Bay. Flight availability matters most. Many visitors staying in northern St. Lucia will still need to use UVF because their international flight arrives there. In that case, booking a private transfer, resort shuttle, taxi, or helicopter transfer ahead of arrival can make the trip easier. Choose UVF if you are staying near Soufrière or the Pitons. UVF is about 45 minutes to Soufrière, and taxi travel to Soufrière can take about one hour, with fares starting around $65. Southern stays usually pair better with UVF because the airport is closer to major sights and resort areas in that part of the island. Visitors planning hikes, volcano tours, hot springs, Piton views, or Soufrière-based stays will usually have a simpler arrival via UVF. Choose SLU if you are staying in Castries, Rodney Bay, or Gros Islet and suitable flights are available. SLU is much closer to northern hotels, beaches, restaurants, marinas, and resorts. Northern stays tend to involve shorter transfers when arrival is possible via SLU: International travelers staying at northern resorts will likely still use UVF and arrange a transfer. Transfer times to some St. Lucia resorts can be roughly 1 hour 10 minutes to 1 hour 40 minutes via UVF. Transfers via SLU can be about 5 to 20 minutes. Best airport choice depends on flight availability and how much ground transfer time you want after arrival. Taxis and rental cars are available at both UVF and SLU. St. Lucia taxis are generally not metered, so travelers should confirm the fare before leaving the airport. Agreeing on the price first can help avoid confusion after arrival, especially on longer routes between UVF and northern resort areas. Rental cars are available, but visitors may need a temporary driving permit. A 4×4 vehicle can be a good choice because some routes to major attractions have uneven terrain. Transportation options differ depending on comfort level, budget, and hotel location: Public transportation exists, but it can be limited for travelers with luggage or tight schedules. Taxis can become expensive across multiple trips, especially for visitors staying far away or planning several excursions. Helicopter transfers are available for travelers who want a faster or more scenic connection between airports or resort areas. Advance transportation planning is helpful, especially for late arrivals, family trips, resort stays in the north, or stays near Soufrière. Hewanorra International Airport, UVF, is the best choice for most international travelers. UVF handles most long-haul arrivals and offers more direct flight options via the U.S., Canada, and U.K. George F. L. Charles Airport, SLU, is best for travelers already in the Caribbean or staying in northern St. Lucia when flights are available. Travelers who want the easiest long-haul flight access should choose UVF. Travelers who can reach SLU on a regional flight and plan to stay in the north may save significant transfer time.
George F. L. Charles Airport, SLU
UVF vs. SLU – Main Differences
Which Airport Is Better Based on Where You’re Staying?
Area
Why it works well with SLU
Castries
Closest major city to SLU
Rodney Bay
Convenient for hotels, dining, beaches, and marina access
Gros Islet
Practical for northern resorts and nightlife areas
Northern beaches
Easier to reach than via UVF
Transportation at St. Lucia Airports
Transportation option
Best for
Note
Taxi
Direct hotel transfers
Easiest option for door-to-door airport travel
Rental car
Multiple day trips
Useful for travelers who want more flexibility
Resort transfer
Larger hotel stays
Convenient for guests whose hotels offer arranged pickup
Public transportation
Lower-cost travel
Possible, but limited for luggage and tight schedules
Helicopter transfer
Faster scenic travel
Usually comes at a higher cost
Closing Thoughts
Airlines linked with UVF include American Airlines, British Airways, Delta, Air Canada, United, JetBlue, Virgin Atlantic, WestJet, and others.
Availability can vary by season, so travelers should compare flight schedules before booking.
UVF is closest to Soufrière, the Pitons, southern resorts, and major attractions in southern St. Lucia.
For visitors planning to stay near Soufrière or spend much of their trip in the south, UVF usually makes the most sense.
Transfer timing is one of the main points to consider after landing at UVF:
Main advantages include more international flight options, better access for most overseas visitors, and easier access to southern St. Lucia.
Airport facilities include customs and immigration, shopping, dining, parking, taxis, rental cars, and currency exchange options.
The main drawback is the longer drive to Castries, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, and northern resort areas.
Visitors staying in the north should arrange airport transfers ahead of time, especially after a long flight or during evening arrivals.
George F. L. Charles Airport, SLU, is located near Castries in northern St. Lucia.
SLU is a smaller regional airport also known as Castries Airport or Vigie Airport.
It mainly handles Caribbean routes, so it works best for island-hopping, short inter-island trips, and travelers already in the region.
Airport choice favors SLU for visitors staying in northern areas such as Castries, Rodney Bay, and Gros Islet.
Those areas are much closer to SLU than to UVF, which can reduce travel time after landing.
SLU is closest to Castries, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, northern beaches, and northern resorts.
Travel time to many northern areas is often about 10 to 20 minutes, making it a convenient arrival point when flight schedules work.
SLU is only 1.2 miles or 2 km north of Castries.
That location can make arrival easier for travelers planning a short stay, a business trip, a marina visit, or a resort stay near Rodney Bay.
Main advantages include shorter transfers to northern hotels and beaches, a smaller airport experience, and better convenience for travelers connecting via nearby Caribbean islands.
The main drawback is limited flight availability. SLU does not offer routes outside the Caribbean Sea, so it is not ideal for most travelers arriving via the U.S., Canada, U.K., or Europe.
UVF is the better choice for most international travelers because it handles more long-haul arrivals and offers more direct flight options.
SLU is the better choice for regional Caribbean travel and northern St. Lucia stays when flight schedules work.
UVF usually means a longer transfer if your hotel is in the north. SLU usually means a shorter transfer if your hotel is near Castries or Rodney Bay.
Flight availability matters most. Many visitors staying in northern St. Lucia will still need to use UVF because their international flight arrives there.
In that case, booking a private transfer, resort shuttle, taxi, or helicopter transfer ahead of arrival can make the trip easier.
Choose UVF if you are staying near Soufrière or the Pitons.
UVF is about 45 minutes to Soufrière, and taxi travel to Soufrière can take about one hour, with fares starting around $65.
Southern stays usually pair better with UVF because the airport is closer to major sights and resort areas in that part of the island.
Visitors planning hikes, volcano tours, hot springs, Piton views, or Soufrière-based stays will usually have a simpler arrival via UVF.
Choose SLU if you are staying in Castries, Rodney Bay, or Gros Islet and suitable flights are available. SLU is much closer to northern hotels, beaches, restaurants, marinas, and resorts.
Northern stays tend to involve shorter transfers when arrival is possible via SLU:
International travelers staying at northern resorts will likely still use UVF and arrange a transfer.
Transfer times to some St. Lucia resorts can be roughly 1 hour 10 minutes to 1 hour 40 minutes via UVF. Transfers via SLU can be about 5 to 20 minutes.
Best airport choice depends on flight availability and how much ground transfer time you want after arrival.
Taxis and rental cars are available at both UVF and SLU.
St. Lucia taxis are generally not metered, so travelers should confirm the fare before leaving the airport.
Agreeing on the price first can help avoid confusion after arrival, especially on longer routes between UVF and northern resort areas.
Rental cars are available, but visitors may need a temporary driving permit. A 4×4 vehicle can be a good choice because some routes to major attractions have uneven terrain.
Transportation options differ depending on comfort level, budget, and hotel location:
Public transportation exists, but it can be limited for travelers with luggage or tight schedules.
Taxis can become expensive across multiple trips, especially for visitors staying far away or planning several excursions.
Helicopter transfers are available for travelers who want a faster or more scenic connection between airports or resort areas.
Advance transportation planning is helpful, especially for late arrivals, family trips, resort stays in the north, or stays near Soufrière.
Hewanorra International Airport, UVF, is the best choice for most international travelers.
UVF handles most long-haul arrivals and offers more direct flight options via the U.S., Canada, and U.K.
George F. L. Charles Airport, SLU, is best for travelers already in the Caribbean or staying in northern St. Lucia when flights are available.
Travelers who want the easiest long-haul flight access should choose UVF.
Travelers who can reach SLU on a regional flight and plan to stay in the north may save significant transfer time.