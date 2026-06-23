Hewanorra International Airport and George F. L. Charles Airport shown side by side in St. Lucia

Hewanorra vs. George Charles – Which St. Lucia Airport Do You Want to Land At

St. Lucia has two airports: 

  • Hewanorra International Airport, also called UVF
  • George F. L. Charles Airport, also called SLU

Airport choice depends on your departure city, hotel location, and comfort level with ground transfer time after landing.

UVF works best for most travelers arriving via the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, or Europe. 

SLU works best for travelers already in the Caribbean or connecting by air between nearby islands.

Selecting the better airport can make your arrival smoother, especially if your hotel is in Soufrière, Castries, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, or another resort area.

Airport Best choice for Location Main role
Hewanorra International Airport, UVF Travelers arriving via the U.S., Canada, U.K., or Europe Near Vieux Fort, about 40 miles or 64 km south of Castries St. Lucia’s larger airport and main international gateway
George F. L. Charles Airport, SLU Travelers already in the Caribbean or connecting via another island Vigie, just outside Castries Smaller airport mainly handling regional Caribbean flights

Hewanorra International Airport, UVF


Hewanorra International Airport, UVF, is located in Vieux Fort in southern St. Lucia.

UVF is St. Lucia’s main international airport and usually the best option for long-haul travelers. 

Visitors arriving via the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Europe will usually find more suitable flight options into UVF than into SLU.

Flights to UVF operate via several major cities, including:

  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Charlotte
  • Chicago
  • Miami
  • New York City
  • Newark
  • Philadelphia
  • Montreal
  • Toronto

Airlines linked with UVF include American Airlines, British Airways, Delta, Air Canada, United, JetBlue, Virgin Atlantic, WestJet, and others. 

Availability can vary by season, so travelers should compare flight schedules before booking.

UVF is closest to Soufrière, the Pitons, southern resorts, and major attractions in southern St. Lucia. 

For visitors planning to stay near Soufrière or spend much of their trip in the south, UVF usually makes the most sense.

Transfer timing is one of the main points to consider after landing at UVF:

  • Soufrière: about 45 minutes
  • Castries: often about 1 to 1.5 hours
  • Rodney Bay: often about 1 to 1.5 hours
  • Northern resorts: longer drive compared with SLU

Main advantages include more international flight options, better access for most overseas visitors, and easier access to southern St. Lucia. 

Airport facilities include customs and immigration, shopping, dining, parking, taxis, rental cars, and currency exchange options.

The main drawback is the longer drive to Castries, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, and northern resort areas. 

Visitors staying in the north should arrange airport transfers ahead of time, especially after a long flight or during evening arrivals.

George F. L. Charles Airport, SLU

 

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George F. L. Charles Airport, SLU, is located near Castries in northern St. Lucia.

SLU is a smaller regional airport also known as Castries Airport or Vigie Airport. 

It mainly handles Caribbean routes, so it works best for island-hopping, short inter-island trips, and travelers already in the region.

Airport choice favors SLU for visitors staying in northern areas such as Castries, Rodney Bay, and Gros Islet. 

Those areas are much closer to SLU than to UVF, which can reduce travel time after landing.

Regional destinations linked with SLU include:

  • Antigua
  • Barbados
  • Curaçao
  • Fort-de-France, Martinique
  • Pointe-à-Pitres, Guadeloupe
  • Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
  • Saint Kitts
  • Saint Maarten
  • Saint Vincent

SLU is closest to Castries, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, northern beaches, and northern resorts. 

Travel time to many northern areas is often about 10 to 20 minutes, making it a convenient arrival point when flight schedules work.

SLU is only 1.2 miles or 2 km north of Castries. 

That location can make arrival easier for travelers planning a short stay, a business trip, a marina visit, or a resort stay near Rodney Bay.

Main advantages include shorter transfers to northern hotels and beaches, a smaller airport experience, and better convenience for travelers connecting via nearby Caribbean islands.

The main drawback is limited flight availability. SLU does not offer routes outside the Caribbean Sea, so it is not ideal for most travelers arriving via the U.S., Canada, U.K., or Europe.

UVF vs. SLU – Main Differences

Side-by-side view of Hewanorra International Airport and George F. L. Charles Airport in St. Lucia
UVF suits most long-haul arrivals; SLU suits regional routes or northern hotels

UVF is the better choice for most international travelers because it handles more long-haul arrivals and offers more direct flight options.

SLU is the better choice for regional Caribbean travel and northern St. Lucia stays when flight schedules work.

Location creates the biggest practical difference between the two airports:

  • UVF: southern St. Lucia, near Vieux Fort
  • SLU: northern St. Lucia, near Castries
  • UVF: better for Soufrière, the Pitons, and southern resorts
  • SLU: better for Castries, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, and northern resorts

UVF usually means a longer transfer if your hotel is in the north. SLU usually means a shorter transfer if your hotel is near Castries or Rodney Bay.

Flight availability matters most. Many visitors staying in northern St. Lucia will still need to use UVF because their international flight arrives there. 

In that case, booking a private transfer, resort shuttle, taxi, or helicopter transfer ahead of arrival can make the trip easier.

Which Airport Is Better Based on Where You’re Staying?

@angelm938 📍HEWANORRA AIRPORT GUIDE – ST. LUCIA 🇱🇨✈️ Flying out of St. Lucia soon? Here’s a full walkthrough of Hewanorra International Airport (UVF) ; from check-in to security, a peek inside the Iyanola Executive Lounge, and boarding my flight. ✈️🧳 If you’ve never flown out of UVF or you’re just curious about what to expect, this video breaks it all down with tips to make your experience smoother and more enjoyable. ✅ Lounge access details ✅ Security process ✅ What the airport looks like inside ✅ Travel info from start to takeoff 🎧 Captions included so you can follow along easily! 📌 SAVE THIS FOR YOUR NECT TRIP 🔁 REPOST or share with someone heading to St. Lucia soon 💬 Drop any questions or your own tips in the comments! #hewanorraairport #stluciatravel #airporttips #TravelVlog #iyanolalounge ♬ original sound – AngelM | CONTENT CREATOR

Choose UVF if you are staying near Soufrière or the Pitons. 

UVF is about 45 minutes to Soufrière, and taxi travel to Soufrière can take about one hour, with fares starting around $65.

Southern stays usually pair better with UVF because the airport is closer to major sights and resort areas in that part of the island. 

Visitors planning hikes, volcano tours, hot springs, Piton views, or Soufrière-based stays will usually have a simpler arrival via UVF.

Choose SLU if you are staying in Castries, Rodney Bay, or Gros Islet and suitable flights are available. SLU is much closer to northern hotels, beaches, restaurants, marinas, and resorts.

Northern stays tend to involve shorter transfers when arrival is possible via SLU:

Area Why it works well with SLU
Castries Closest major city to SLU
Rodney Bay Convenient for hotels, dining, beaches, and marina access
Gros Islet Practical for northern resorts and nightlife areas
Northern beaches Easier to reach than via UVF

International travelers staying at northern resorts will likely still use UVF and arrange a transfer. 

Transfer times to some St. Lucia resorts can be roughly 1 hour 10 minutes to 1 hour 40 minutes via UVF. Transfers via SLU can be about 5 to 20 minutes.

Best airport choice depends on flight availability and how much ground transfer time you want after arrival.

Transportation at St. Lucia Airports

Travelers meet a driver at a St. Lucia airport transfer area
Book airport transport ahead, confirm taxi fares first, and match the ride to your route, budget, and hotel

Taxis and rental cars are available at both UVF and SLU.

St. Lucia taxis are generally not metered, so travelers should confirm the fare before leaving the airport. 

Agreeing on the price first can help avoid confusion after arrival, especially on longer routes between UVF and northern resort areas.

Rental cars are available, but visitors may need a temporary driving permit. A 4×4 vehicle can be a good choice because some routes to major attractions have uneven terrain.

Transportation options differ depending on comfort level, budget, and hotel location:

Transportation option Best for Note
Taxi Direct hotel transfers Easiest option for door-to-door airport travel
Rental car Multiple day trips Useful for travelers who want more flexibility
Resort transfer Larger hotel stays Convenient for guests whose hotels offer arranged pickup
Public transportation Lower-cost travel Possible, but limited for luggage and tight schedules
Helicopter transfer Faster scenic travel Usually comes at a higher cost

Public transportation exists, but it can be limited for travelers with luggage or tight schedules. 

Taxis can become expensive across multiple trips, especially for visitors staying far away or planning several excursions.

Helicopter transfers are available for travelers who want a faster or more scenic connection between airports or resort areas.

Advance transportation planning is helpful, especially for late arrivals, family trips, resort stays in the north, or stays near Soufrière.

Closing Thoughts

Hewanorra and George F. L. Charles airports side by side in St. Lucia
Choose UVF for long-haul access; choose SLU for Caribbean routes and northern St. Lucia stays

Hewanorra International Airport, UVF, is the best choice for most international travelers.

UVF handles most long-haul arrivals and offers more direct flight options via the U.S., Canada, and U.K.

George F. L. Charles Airport, SLU, is best for travelers already in the Caribbean or staying in northern St. Lucia when flights are available.

Travelers who want the easiest long-haul flight access should choose UVF. 

Travelers who can reach SLU on a regional flight and plan to stay in the north may save significant transfer time.

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Maia

Hi there, my name is Maia Cummings, and I write about Saint Lucia with a reporter’s eye and a neighbor’s care. My work centers on local news, tourism, culture, events, and everyday life across the island. I aim to make trusted updates easy to read, while giving visitors a clear sense of places, people, food, festivals, and coastal life worth knowing. I cover stories that connect residents, travelers, and small businesses through practical reporting and warm local detail. My voice is direct, curious, and rooted in respect for Saint Lucian communities.

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