Hewanorra vs. George Charles – Which St. Lucia Airport Do You Want to Land At

St. Lucia has two airports:

Hewanorra International Airport, also called UVF

George F. L. Charles Airport, also called SLU

Airport choice depends on your departure city, hotel location, and comfort level with ground transfer time after landing.

UVF works best for most travelers arriving via the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, or Europe.

SLU works best for travelers already in the Caribbean or connecting by air between nearby islands.

Selecting the better airport can make your arrival smoother, especially if your hotel is in Soufrière, Castries, Rodney Bay, Gros Islet, or another resort area.

Airport Best choice for Location Main role Hewanorra International Airport, UVF Travelers arriving via the U.S., Canada, U.K., or Europe Near Vieux Fort, about 40 miles or 64 km south of Castries St. Lucia’s larger airport and main international gateway George F. L. Charles Airport, SLU Travelers already in the Caribbean or connecting via another island Vigie, just outside Castries Smaller airport mainly handling regional Caribbean flights

Hewanorra International Airport, UVF

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Hewanorra International Airport, UVF, is located in Vieux Fort in southern St. Lucia.

UVF is St. Lucia’s main international airport and usually the best option for long-haul travelers.

Visitors arriving via the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Europe will usually find more suitable flight options into UVF than into SLU.