The French and the British Fought Over St. Lucia 14 Times – Here’s Why

St. Lucia sits in the eastern Caribbean within the Windward Islands, between 60 and 61 degrees west longitude and 13 and 14 degrees north latitude.

Nearby islands help explain why its position mattered so much.

Martinique, a French island, lies about 21 miles north.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines lies about 24 miles south.

Barbados sits about 100 miles northeast.

Surrounded by Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean waters, St. Lucia occupied an important place for vessels moving through the region.

Measured at 238 square miles, St. Lucia is about 27 miles long and roughly 14 miles wide at its midsection. Size alone did not determine its importance. Location did.

European empires relied on sea routes to move soldiers, goods, sugar, supplies, and information. Control of islands helped control naval movement, trade lanes, and wartime staging areas.

St. Lucia’s position near Martinique gave it extra value in the Anglo-French contest. One island could help watch, threaten, or defend nearby colonial holdings.

Possession of St. Lucia meant more than a flag on a map. It meant better reach across waters used by merchant ships and warships alike.

Indigenous Resistance Before European Rule

Long before France and Britain fought for St. Lucia, Amerindian communities, also known as the Kalinago, lived on the island for about 800 years.

Early European settlement was difficult because Kalinago resistance limited outside control. St. Lucia was not an empty prize waiting for empires.

It was already home to people who defended their land and complicated European plans.

Names tied to St. Lucia’s early history show how different peoples described the island over time.