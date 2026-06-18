Sailing the St. Lucia Coast Without a Skipper’s License

St. Lucia allows bareboat sailing without a formal skipper’s license, but that does not mean anyone can charter a yacht with no experience.

Legal rules and charter approval are not the same thing. Local law may not demand a license, yet charter operators still need proof that the skipper and crew can handle the boat safely.

For bareboat sailors, St. Lucia suits confident crews rather than complete beginners. Sunsail and The Moorings classify St. Lucia as a Level 3 sailing area.

A rating like that points to stronger conditions, longer passages, open-water sailing, remote anchorages, and broader tidal ranges.

Crews planning a bareboat trip should arrive ready for active sailing, not a low-pressure first lesson.

No official skipper’s license is required for cruising in St. Lucia. A bareboat charter can be approved without a government-issued sailing license, as long as the charter company accepts the skipper’s experience.

Proof of competence still matters. Carrying any sailing certification you have is recommended, because Customs or Port Police may ask for evidence that the skipper can safely operate the yacht.

Certification is not listed as a legal requirement, but having it on hand can make official checks easier.

Charter paperwork also plays a major role. A formal sailing or power license is not mandatory with major charter operators, but a completed sailing or power resume is required.

Base staff uses that document to review practical command experience, including: yacht sizes previously handled

recent trips completed as skipper

navigation experience

ability to manage a yacht without a hired captain

Some charter companies may ask for a qualification, while others accept a detailed sailing resume. In practice, no license means no qualifications. Experience has to be proven before the boat is released.

Experience Needed to Charter Bareboat

#STLUCIA: This achievement marks a milestone for both Leonce and the island’s marine tourism sector, as it places him among a select group of professionals that get to train and assess Sea TREK guides from all over the world. — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) June 16, 2026

St. Lucia is treated as a Level 3 sailing destination by major bareboat charter companies. A Level 3 rating sets a higher bar than easy coastal cruising areas.

Skippers should have at least 20 days or 400 miles as skipper on an equivalent-size yacht before taking charge of a bareboat in this region.