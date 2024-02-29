Best Motorcycle GPS Trackers 2024: Top Picks and Tips for Riders

Motorcycles are not just modes of transportation; for many, they’re a passion, a lifestyle. However, with over 41,000 motorcycles and scooters stolen in the UK alone between April 2017 and March 2018, the thrill of owning a motorcycle comes with its fair share of risks.

Surprisingly, more than 100 motorcycles vanish every day, just in the UK, and the odds of seeing your bike again after it’s stolen are dismally low—less than 10% unless you have a secret weapon: a GPS tracker.

In recent years, the rise in motorcycle theft has been attributed to several factors, including some police forces’ hesitation to pursue motorcycle criminals. But technology has raced to the rescue, offering motorcycle GPS trackers that can significantly boost the recovery rate of stolen bikes to as much as 90%.

Motorcycle GPS Tracker Explained

A motorcycle GPS tracker is a small device that you attach to your motorcycle. It uses GPS (Global Positioning System), mobile networks, and sometimes radio frequency technology to keep tabs on your bike’s location.

If someone steals your motorcycle, the tracker sends its location to your phone or computer in real-time, greatly improving your chances of getting it back.

For a deeper exploration of the latest in motorcycle GPS tracking technology and to view a range of products designed to keep your ride secure, go to a website.

Why Should You Consider Getting One?

Motorcycle trackers come in various forms, from affordable one-time purchase models to more premium options requiring a subscription.

They don’t just locate your bike; many offer features like real-time tracking, geofencing (which alerts you if your bike moves out of a pre-defined area), two-way communication, and instant notifications if something’s amiss.

How Do You Choose the Right Tracker?

Selecting the best GPS tracker is a balancing act between your security needs and your budget. Consider:

Features: Look for real-time tracking, instant alerts, and geofencing.

Cost: Trackers vary in price, with some requiring upfront payments and others a monthly fee.

Pros and Cons: Weigh the benefits of theft prevention and recovery assistance against potential drawbacks like ongoing costs or signal issues.

Pros of Motorcycle GPS Trackers

Theft Prevention: Often, the mere presence of a tracker can deter thieves.

Recovery Assistance: If your bike is stolen, a tracker greatly increases the chances of recovery.

Peace of Mind: Knowing you can locate your motorcycle anytime offers invaluable peace of mind.

Cons of Motorcycle GPS Trackers

Initial Cost: Some trackers come with a hefty price tag.

Monthly Fees: Subscription-based models add a recurring cost.

Battery Life: Trackers can drain your motorcycle’s battery over time.

Signal Issues: Some trackers might struggle with signals in certain areas.

Tampering: Skilled thieves might attempt to disable or remove trackers.

Tips for Riders

When choosing a tracker, think about what’s most important to you. Is it the advanced security features, the cost, or the peace of mind it brings?

Each rider’s situation is unique, so there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. However, in the face of rising motorcycle theft, equipping your bike with a GPS tracker is a move many are making for an added layer of security.

Remember, no device can guarantee 100% protection against theft, but a GPS tracker significantly improves your chances of recovering your stolen bike. With the right precautions and a quality GPS tracker, you can enjoy the ride, knowing your motorcycle has an extra layer of protection.

How Do GPS Trackers Work?

Imagine you have a friend who always knows where you are because you carry a special phone that only lets them track you. That’s kind of what a GPS tracker does for your motorcycle.

It uses satellites in the sky to figure out where your bike is and sends that information over the internet or mobile networks to your smartphone or computer. This means if someone takes your bike without asking, you can tell exactly where it went, almost like playing a detective in a movie.

Key Features to Look For

When shopping for a motorcycle GPS tracker, you want to make sure it has the right tools for the job. Here are some features that make a tracker worth your pocket money:

Real-time Tracking: This lets you see where your bike is at any moment, just like following a moving dot on a map.

Geofencing: This cool feature sends you an alert if your motorcycle moves out of an area you’ve said it should stay in, kind of like setting an invisible fence for your pet.

Instant Alerts: If someone tries to mess with your motorcycle, the tracker can send you a message right away, so you know something’s up.

Long Battery Life: Since it’s no fun to charge things all the time, look for a tracker that can go weeks or even months on a single charge.

The Cost of Keeping Your Bike Safe

Money is always a big part of making choices, and GPS trackers have different price tags. Some you pay for once and forget about it, while others might have a monthly fee like a subscription to a magazine or an online game.

It’s important to think about what you’re getting for your money and if it’s worth it to feel safer about where your motorcycle is.

Car GPS tracking systems offer benefits beyond mere location monitoring, such as vehicle diagnostics and theft prevention measures, which can enhance the overall value proposition when considering the investment.

FAQs

Can I Install a Motorcycle GPS Tracker Myself?

Yes, many motorcycle GPS trackers are designed for easy DIY installation, requiring minimal tools and technical knowledge.

Do GPS Trackers Work Overseas?

Some trackers are capable of international tracking, but it’s important to check if the specific model supports global GSM frequencies and if additional charges apply.

Will a GPS Tracker Drain My Motorcycle’s Battery?

While GPS trackers do use power, most are designed to have a minimal impact on your motorcycle’s battery life. Some models come with their own batteries, further reducing the strain on your bike’s battery.

Can Thieves Easily Detect and Disable GPS Trackers?

Many GPS trackers are compact and can be hidden discreetly on your motorcycle, making them difficult for thieves to find and disable.

Are There Waterproof GPS Trackers for Motorcycles?

Yes, there are waterproof models available, ensuring that the tracker remains functional even in harsh weather conditions.

Can I Share the Location of My Motorcycle with Family or Friends?

Some GPS tracker models offer the option to share your motorcycle’s location with others through a mobile app or website, adding an extra layer of security and peace of mind.

Final Words

Choosing a motorcycle GPS tracker is more than just a purchase; it’s an investment in your bike’s security and your peace of mind.

As technology evolves, so do the options available to riders. By staying informed and selecting a tracker that meets your specific needs, you can keep your motorcycle safer on and off the road.