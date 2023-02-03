Mr Indian Hacker (Dilraj Singh) Biography , Income, Youtube

Mr Indian Hacker Wikipedia: Indian Hacker (Dilraj Singh) is an Indian famous YouTuber who runs an experimental youtube channel.

Presently, Dilraj Singh is the first YouTuber in India in the Hacker Experiment category to have more than 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Dilraj tries to do something new in every video, so people like his YouTube videos so much. He along with his entire team creates different experiment videos and entertains his audience along with enhancing his knowledge.

Mr Indian Hacker Birth and Early Life

Who is Mr Indian Hacker? Dilraj was born on 8 January 1996 in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. Dilraj Singh is an Indian YouTuber who makes his experimental videos on YouTube.

Dilraj Singh was fond of experimenting with everything since childhood. Making this hobby into a passion, then he started YouTube videos with friends. He did his basic schooling at DAV Senior Secondary School, Ajmer.

Then complete my graduation from Samrat Prithviraj Government College, Ajmer.

Mr Indian Hacker BioGraphy:

Nick Name Dilraj Real Name Dilraj Singh Rawat Profession Youtuber, Content Creator Date of Birth 8 January 1996 Age (as in 2023) 27 years Birth Place Ajmer, Rajasthan Home Town Ajmer, Rajasthan Nationality Indian Religion Hinduism Zodiac Sign Cancer

Mr Indian Hacker Age

How old is Mr Indian Hacker? As of 2022, Dilraj is 27 years old. his height is 5.5 feet & inches and his weight is approx 68 kg.

Mr Indian Hacker Career

He started his career on YouTube in 2017 by creating the Mr. Indian Hacker YouTube channel. His first video was “How to Open a Lock Without a Key“. So far 2.7 million people have seen his first video.

Apart from Dilraj’s Mr Indian Hacker, there are two more YouTube channels Dilraj Singh and Mr Titanium.

1. Mr. Indian Hacker YouTube Channel

Dheeraj Singh started his first YouTube channel in 2017 with Mr Made in Indian Hacker. The first video he put on this channel was “How to open a lock without a key”. This channel grew very fast. Mr Indian Hacker YouTube channel has more than 20 million subscribers. Dilraj Singh gave a gift of an R15 bike to his subscriber on completing 1 million subscribers.

2. Dilraj Singh YouTube Channel

Mr. Indian Hacker started the channel “Dilraj Singh” in 2017 and uploaded the first video on 4th August 2018. This is a vlog channel which he started with the aim of telling his subscriber about his personal life associated with Mr. Indian Hacker channel. Dilraj Singh. He has more than 2 million subscribers on this channel.

3. Mr.Titanium YouTube Channel

Mr. TITANIUM YouTube channel is the third YouTube channel of Dilraj Singh, which he started in 2020. This channel also has more than 1 million subscribers and here also they upload experiment videos.

Mr Indian Hacker Net Worth

As per our research, Dilraj runs 3 YouTube channels. Mr. Indian Hacker has more than 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and millions of subscribers on his other channels as well, from which it can be estimated that he will earn 10 to 20 lakh rupees in a month. This is only an approximate figure, his income could be more or less than this.

Mr Indian Hacker Education

School DAV Senior Secondary School, Ajmer University Samrat Prithviraj Government College, Ajmer Educational Qualification Graduation

Mr Indian Hacker Physical Status

Height 5.5 Feet & Inches Height (in meters) 1.65 m Weight (Approx) 68 kg Body Measurement Not Know Hair Color Black Eye Color Black Hobbies Making Videos, Traveling

Mr Indian Hacker Family

Father Not Know Mother Not Know Brother Not Know Sister Not Know

Mr Indian Hacker Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Wife Not Know Monthly Earning 15-20 Lakh Net worth Not Know

Mr Indian Hacker Social Media

More About Mr Indian Hacker

Favorite Actor Akshay Kumar Favorite Actress Madhuri Dixit Favorite Food Dal Bati Churma Favorite Singer Arijit Singh Favorite Sports Cricket Favorite Place Dubai

Some Facts About Mr Indian Hacker