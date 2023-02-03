Mr Indian Hacker (Dilraj Singh) Biography , Income, Youtube

Mr Indian Hacker Wikipedia: Indian Hacker (Dilraj Singh) is an Indian famous YouTuber who runs an experimental youtube channel.
Presently, Dilraj Singh is the first YouTuber in India in the Hacker Experiment category to have more than 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Dilraj tries to do something new in every video, so people like his YouTube videos so much. He along with his entire team creates different experiment videos and entertains his audience along with enhancing his knowledge.
Mr Indian Hacker Birth and Early Life
Who is Mr Indian Hacker? Dilraj was born on 8 January 1996 in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. Dilraj Singh is an Indian YouTuber who makes his experimental videos on YouTube.
Dilraj Singh was fond of experimenting with everything since childhood. Making this hobby into a passion, then he started YouTube videos with friends. He did his basic schooling at DAV Senior Secondary School, Ajmer.
Then complete my graduation from Samrat Prithviraj Government College, Ajmer.
Mr Indian Hacker BioGraphy:
|Nick Name
|Dilraj
|Real Name
|Dilraj Singh Rawat
|Profession
|Youtuber, Content Creator
|Date of Birth
|8 January 1996
|Age (as in 2023)
|27 years
|Birth Place
|Ajmer, Rajasthan
|Home Town
|Ajmer, Rajasthan
|Nationality
|Indian
|Religion
|Hinduism
|Zodiac Sign
|Cancer
Mr Indian Hacker Age
How old is Mr Indian Hacker? As of 2022, Dilraj is 27 years old. his height is 5.5 feet & inches and his weight is approx 68 kg.
Mr Indian Hacker Career
He started his career on YouTube in 2017 by creating the Mr. Indian Hacker YouTube channel. His first video was “How to Open a Lock Without a Key“. So far 2.7 million people have seen his first video.
Apart from Dilraj’s Mr Indian Hacker, there are two more YouTube channels Dilraj Singh and Mr Titanium.
1. Mr. Indian Hacker YouTube Channel
Dheeraj Singh started his first YouTube channel in 2017 with Mr Made in Indian Hacker. The first video he put on this channel was “How to open a lock without a key”. This channel grew very fast. Mr Indian Hacker YouTube channel has more than 20 million subscribers. Dilraj Singh gave a gift of an R15 bike to his subscriber on completing 1 million subscribers.
2. Dilraj Singh YouTube Channel
Mr. Indian Hacker started the channel “Dilraj Singh” in 2017 and uploaded the first video on 4th August 2018. This is a vlog channel which he started with the aim of telling his subscriber about his personal life associated with Mr. Indian Hacker channel. Dilraj Singh. He has more than 2 million subscribers on this channel.
3. Mr.Titanium YouTube Channel
Mr. TITANIUM YouTube channel is the third YouTube channel of Dilraj Singh, which he started in 2020. This channel also has more than 1 million subscribers and here also they upload experiment videos.
Mr Indian Hacker Net Worth
As per our research, Dilraj runs 3 YouTube channels. Mr. Indian Hacker has more than 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and millions of subscribers on his other channels as well, from which it can be estimated that he will earn 10 to 20 lakh rupees in a month. This is only an approximate figure, his income could be more or less than this.
Mr Indian Hacker Education
|School
|DAV Senior Secondary School, Ajmer
|University
|Samrat Prithviraj Government College, Ajmer
|Educational Qualification
|Graduation
Mr Indian Hacker Physical Status
|Height
|5.5 Feet & Inches
|Height (in meters)
|1.65 m
|Weight (Approx)
|68 kg
|Body Measurement
|Not Know
|Hair Color
|Black
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hobbies
|Making Videos, Traveling
Mr Indian Hacker Family
|Father
|Not Know
|Mother
|Not Know
|Brother
|Not Know
|Sister
|Not Know
Mr Indian Hacker Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Married
|Wife
|Not Know
|Monthly Earning
|15-20 Lakh
|Net worth
|Not Know
Mr Indian Hacker Social Media
|mrindianhacker00
|dilraj_singh_rawat
|Tiktok
|N/A
|Youtube 1
|MR. INDIAN HACKER
|Youtube 2
|DILRAJ SINGH
|Youtube 3
|MR. TITANIUM
More About Mr Indian Hacker
|Favorite Actor
|Akshay Kumar
|Favorite Actress
|Madhuri Dixit
|Favorite Food
|Dal Bati Churma
|Favorite Singer
|Arijit Singh
|Favorite Sports
|Cricket
|Favorite Place
|Dubai
Some Facts About Mr Indian Hacker
- Mr. Indian Hacker YouTube channel was started in 2017, his first video was “How to open a lock without a key”.
- Mr. Indian Hacker YouTube channel has more than 30 million subscribers.
- Dilraj Singh joined India’s Got Talent Show in 2018.
- Dilraj Singh gave a gift of an R15 bike to his subscriber on completing 1 million subscribers.
- He also collaborates with famous YouTuber “CRAZY XYZ“.