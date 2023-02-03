Khushi Karki Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Family & More

by

Khushi is an Indian Tiktoker and Social Media Influencer. She started her social media career with Tiktok. She had 3 million followers on TikTok. And in 2018 she got popular.

Then in 2020, Tiktok was closed in India. After this, she paid attention to Instagram and Youtube and today she has a good following on all of them. And her videos and photos also get a lot of love from people.

Khushi makes reels on her Instagram account with her husband Kunal Tomar. And her pair is very much liked by the people.

Apart from this, she has also got a chance to work on Music videos, Short Films, and Web Series. Her most popular music videos are Keh Na Saka, Naina Mile, and Think. All these have followers of millions.

Naina Mile is her most viewed music video, which has been seen by almost 4 million people so far.

Khushi Karki Birth and Early Life

Who is Khushi Karki? Khushi was born on 24 September 2000 in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, India. Khushi’s age is around 22 years in 2022.

Khushi is a famous Indian Tiktoker, Instagrammer, and Social Media Influencer from India, and is based in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, India. is a resident of.

His Nick Name is ‘Khushi’. her Zodiac sign is ‘Capricorn’. Khushi did her basic schooling from K.V.M. from Public School. And is studying for her Graduation(B.A.) from Lbs Govt Degree College Haldwani.

Khushi Karki Biography:

Source: bollywoody.in
Nick Name Khushi
Real Name Khushi Karki
Profession Model, Social Media Influencer
Date of Birth 24 September 2000
Age (as of Dec 2021) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Birth Place Haldwani, Uttarakhand, India
Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Religion Hinduism
Zodiac Sign Libra

Khushi Karki Age, Height & Weight

How old is Khushi Karki? As of 2023, She is 24 years old. The height of Khushi is 5.6 feet and her weight is around 55 kg. her Eye Color is Dark Black and her Hair Color is also Brown.

Khushi Karki Career

She started her social media career with Tiktok. She had 3 million followers on TikTok. And in 2018 she got popular. Then in 2020, Tiktok was closed in India.

After this, she paid attention to Instagram and Youtube and today she has a good following on all of them. And her videos and photos also get a lot of love from people.

Apart from this, she has also got a chance to work on Music videos, Short Films, and Web Series. Her most popular music videos are Keh Na Saka, Naina Mile, and Think. All these have followers of millions.

Not only this, but She is also an Instagram star with 750k followers. Apart from this, She has a youtube channel with 300k subscribers. She is successful in her career at a young age. She is popular in India as well as outside of India.

Khushi Karki Youtube Channel

She started her Youtube channel on Jan 5, 2018. And she uploaded the first video on her channel which gained almost 1 million views. Before starting the Youtube channel Khushi was a famous Tiktok and Instagrammer.

She had experience in creating content. That’s why she got a lot of help in making the Youtube channel successful. And there are about 300k subscribers on her channel.

Khushi Karki Songs

Title Release Date Views
 Think – Official Music Video  3 February 2021  240K Views
Naina Mile – Official Video 16 April 2021 3.5 Million
Keh Na Saka 7 July 2021  240K
Criminal Song – Paras Chauhan 5 October 2019 1 Lakh

Khushi Karki Qualification

School K.V.M. Public School
University Lbs Govt Degree College Haldwani
Educational Qualification B.A. Graduation

 

Khushi Karki Physical Status

Height 5.6 Feet & Inches
Height (in meters) 1.70 m
Weight (Approx) 1.70 m
Body Measurement 34-28-36
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Brown
Hobbies Music, Dance

Khushi Karki Family

Source: in.pinterest.com
Father Varun Karki
Mother Manisha Karki
Brother N/A
Sister Anuradha Karki

Khushi Karki Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Boyfriend/Husband Kunal Tomar
Monthly Earning 70-90k
Net worth 50L

 

Khushi Karki Social Media

Facebook N/A
Instagram khushikarkiofficial
Tiktok khushiikarkii
Youtube Khushi  Karki

 

More About Khushi Karki

Favorite Actor Varun Dhawan
Favorite Actress Alia Bhatt
Favorite Food Chocolate, Pani Puri
Favorite Singer Salman Ali
Favorite Sports Cricket
Favorite Place Dubai

F.A.Q About Khushi Karki

Q. Khushi Karki in which class?
A. She is graduated.

Q. Khushi Karki school?
A. K.V.M. Public School.

Q. Khushi Karki’s date of birth?
A. Her D.O.B is 24 September 2000.

Q. Khushi Karki and Surbhi Rathore?
A. Surbhi Rathore is a team member of Khushi.

Q. Khushi Karki qualification?
A. She is a (B.A.) Graduate.

Q. Khushi Karki’s husband?
A. Her husband is Kunal Tomar.

Q. is Khushi Karki married?
A. Yes, Khushi is married to Kunal Tomar.

Some Facts About Khushi Karki

  • She is very popular across the world.
  • She works on many videos songs and web series.
  • Her song Naina Mile crosses 3 million views.
  • Khushi has a tattoo on her body.

Related Posts: