Khushi Karki Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Family & More

Khushi is an Indian Tiktoker and Social Media Influencer. She started her social media career with Tiktok. She had 3 million followers on TikTok. And in 2018 she got popular.

Then in 2020, Tiktok was closed in India. After this, she paid attention to Instagram and Youtube and today she has a good following on all of them. And her videos and photos also get a lot of love from people.

Khushi makes reels on her Instagram account with her husband Kunal Tomar. And her pair is very much liked by the people.

Apart from this, she has also got a chance to work on Music videos, Short Films, and Web Series. Her most popular music videos are Keh Na Saka, Naina Mile, and Think. All these have followers of millions.

Naina Mile is her most viewed music video, which has been seen by almost 4 million people so far.

Khushi Karki Birth and Early Life

Who is Khushi Karki? Khushi was born on 24 September 2000 in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, India. Khushi’s age is around 22 years in 2022.

His Nick Name is ‘Khushi’. her Zodiac sign is ‘Capricorn’. Khushi did her basic schooling from K.V.M. from Public School. And is studying for her Graduation(B.A.) from Lbs Govt Degree College Haldwani.

Khushi Karki Biography:

Nick Name Khushi Real Name Khushi Karki Profession Model, Social Media Influencer Date of Birth 24 September 2000 Age (as of Dec 2021) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Birth Place Haldwani, Uttarakhand, India Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Religion Hinduism Zodiac Sign Libra

Khushi Karki Age, Height & Weight

How old is Khushi Karki? As of 2023, She is 24 years old. The height of Khushi is 5.6 feet and her weight is around 55 kg. her Eye Color is Dark Black and her Hair Color is also Brown.

Khushi Karki Career

Not only this, but She is also an Instagram star with 750k followers. Apart from this, She has a youtube channel with 300k subscribers. She is successful in her career at a young age. She is popular in India as well as outside of India.

Khushi Karki Youtube Channel

She started her Youtube channel on Jan 5, 2018. And she uploaded the first video on her channel which gained almost 1 million views. Before starting the Youtube channel Khushi was a famous Tiktok and Instagrammer.

She had experience in creating content. That’s why she got a lot of help in making the Youtube channel successful. And there are about 300k subscribers on her channel.

Khushi Karki Songs

Title Release Date Views Think – Official Music Video 3 February 2021 240K Views Naina Mile – Official Video 16 April 2021 3.5 Million Keh Na Saka 7 July 2021 240K Criminal Song – Paras Chauhan 5 October 2019 1 Lakh

Khushi Karki Qualification

School K.V.M. Public School University Lbs Govt Degree College Haldwani Educational Qualification B.A. Graduation

Khushi Karki Physical Status

Height 5.6 Feet & Inches Height (in meters) 1.70 m Weight (Approx) 1.70 m Body Measurement 34-28-36 Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown Hobbies Music, Dance

Khushi Karki Family

Father Varun Karki Mother Manisha Karki Brother N/A Sister Anuradha Karki

Khushi Karki Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married Boyfriend/Husband Kunal Tomar Monthly Earning 70-90k Net worth 50L

Khushi Karki Social Media

Facebook N/A Instagram khushikarkiofficial Tiktok khushiikarkii Youtube Khushi Karki

More About Khushi Karki

Favorite Actor Varun Dhawan Favorite Actress Alia Bhatt Favorite Food Chocolate, Pani Puri Favorite Singer Salman Ali Favorite Sports Cricket Favorite Place Dubai

F.A.Q About Khushi Karki

Q. Khushi Karki in which class?

A. She is graduated.

Q. Khushi Karki school?

A. K.V.M. Public School.

Q. Khushi Karki’s date of birth?

A. Her D.O.B is 24 September 2000.

Q. Khushi Karki and Surbhi Rathore?

A. Surbhi Rathore is a team member of Khushi.

Q. Khushi Karki qualification?

A. She is a (B.A.) Graduate.

Q. Khushi Karki’s husband?

A. Her husband is Kunal Tomar.

Q. is Khushi Karki married?

A. Yes, Khushi is married to Kunal Tomar.

