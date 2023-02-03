Unnati Malharkar Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Income, Net worth, Family

Friends, in this post we will talk about Unnati Malharkar’s Biography, Real Name, Date of Birth, Age, Height, Parents, Profession, Qualifications, Boyfriend, Income, and Net Worth.

Unnati Malharkar Biography

Unnati Malharkar is a famous Actress, Model, and Content Creator. She was fond of acting since childhood. And the schools used to take violence even in the celebrations in the college. Then the popularity of Tiktok was increasing in India.

Then she started uploading videos on Tiktok and gradually her videos started getting the love of the people. In 2018, her name started appearing in the famous Tiktokers of India and she had around 2.6 million followers on TikTok.

Unnati used to work on Tiktok as well as Instagram and Youtube. Unnati uploads Vlogs and Dance videos on her Youtube channel.

Along with this, she has also got a chance to work on many music videos. Apart from this, Unnati also makes videos with other Social Media Influencers.

Who is Unnati Malharkar

Unnati is a famous actress, Model, and Social Media Influencer in India. She is a resident of is from Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. And her Nick Name is ‘Unnati’. her Zodiac sign is ‘Taurus’.

Real name Unnati Malharkar Nick Name Unnati Date of Birth(Approx) 5 September 1995 Age in 2023(Approx) 28 Years Religion Hindu Nationality Indian Zodiac sign Taurus Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current City Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Unnati was born on 5 September 1995 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Unnati ‘s age is around 28 years in 2023.

Unnati Malharkar Height & Weight

Unnati’s height is 5.8 feet and her weight is around 55 kg. her Eye Color is Dark Brown and her Hair Color is also Black.

Height (Approx) In centimeters – 176 cm

In meters – 1.76 m

In feet & Inches – 5.8 Wight (Approx) In Kilograms- 55 kg

In Pounds- 121 lbs Body Measurement 30-28-30 Eye Colour Dark Brown Hair Colour Black

Unnati Malharkar Education & Qualification

Unnati did her schooling at Private School in Mumbai. And she has studied to Graduation from Mumbai University. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media.

School Private School Mumbai College Mumbai University Qualification Bachelor in Mass Media

Unnati Malharkar family, Mother, and father

Unnati’s mother’s name is Jyoti Malharkar. And her sister’s name is Hanita Malharkar. And there is no information about her father and brother yet. We will update here as soon as we get any information.

Fathers name Not Known Mothers name Jyoti Malharkar Brother Not Known Sister Hanita Malharkar

Unnati Malharkar Boyfriend’s Name

Unnati is not married yet. And Manav Chhabra is being told as her Rumored Boyfriend. he is an Actor and Social Media Influencer on social media. No concrete information has been given from her side. You must have seen them in Unnati’s Instagram photos and videos.

Marital status Unmarried Boyfriend Manav Chhabra (Rumored)

Unnati Malharkar Profession

Unnati Malharkar is a Model, Actress, Dancer, and Social Media Influencer by profession. she has about 1 million followers on Instagram. There are also around 3 lakh Subscribers on the Youtube channel.

Profession Model, Actress, Dancer

and social media influencer Instagram 1 Million Followers Click here Youtube Channel 327k Subscribers Click here Facebook Page Click here

Unnati Malharkar Youtube Channel

She started her Youtube channel in 2018. And she uploaded the first video on her channel on 21 May 2018. Her first video has been seen by around 3 lakh people.

Unnati was a famous Tiktok star before starting the YouTube channel. So she had experience in Content Creation. And the same experience is helping her on Youtube.

Today there are about 320k subscribers on her channel. If you want to see the most popular videos on her channel, then you can see them below. This video has been viewed by more than 1.5 million people.

Unnati Malharkar Income

Friends, if you want to see the income of Ads on any Youtube channel. So Socialblade.com is such a website on which you can see. You can see the photo of Socialblade of Unnati Malharkar’s channel here.

According to Friends Social Blade, the average income of one month of her Youtube Ads is around 2k $. Which is around 140k in Indian Rupee. And a year’s 24k is approx. Which is around 16 lakhs in Indian Rupees.

The income that this website shows is not quite right. Could be a little too high or low. According to some websites, her monthly income is being told around 3-4 lakhs. But no concrete information has been given from her side.

Unnati Malharkar Net worth

Unnati’s main income source comes from Acting, Modeling, Youtube Ads, and Social Media Promotion. According to some websites, her net worth is being told around 3-5 crores. There has been no such disclosure from Unnati.

Unnati Malharkar Phone number

If you want to talk to Unnati, then you can message her on Instagram. And you can also email them. And they have not made her contact number public yet.

Favorite

Color Red, Yellow Actor Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan Actress Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone Singer Neha Kakkar, Arijit Singh Sports Cricket Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni Hobbies Traveling, Film making Food Pani Puri, Chole, Pizza Destination Visakhapatnam, Mumbai

F.A.Q Unnati Malharkar Date of birth? Unnati was born on 5 September 1995 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Unnati Malharkar Age? Unnati’s age is around 27 years in 2022.

Unnati Malharkar Profession? Unnati is a Model, Actress, Dancer, and Social Media Influencer by profession.