Jannat Zubair Rahmani Biography, Age, Height, Boyfriend, Income, Net worth, Family

Friends, in this post we will talk about Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Biography, Real Name, Date of Birth, Age, Height, Parents, Profession, Qualifications, Boyfriend, Income, and Net Worth.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani Biography

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a famous Actress, Model, Content Creator, and Social Media Influencer in India. She started her film career with “Phulwa” in 2009 and “Aagaah-the warning” in 2011. And started her TV career in 2010 with the “Dill Mill Gayye” show.

And here her acting was very much liked by the people. After this, she started uploading videos on Tiktok. She had almost 29 million followers on TikTok. And then in 2020, Tiktok closed in India and started working on Instagram, Facebook, and Youtube.

Today they have a good following on this social media medium too. Along with this, she has also got a chance to work on many music videos. The name of her most popular music video is “Zindagi Di Paudi” and this song is sung by “Millind Gaba”.

So far this music video has been seen by around 200 million people.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani

Jannat is a famous Tiktoker, Actress, Model, and Social Media Influencer in India. She is a resident of Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. her real name is ‘Jannat Zubair Rahmani’. And her Nick Name is ‘Jannat Zubair’. her Zodiac sign is ‘Virgo’.

Real name Jannat Zubair Rahmani Nick Name Jannat Zubair Date of Birth(Approx) 29 August 2002 Age in 2022(Approx) 20 Years Religion Islam Nationality Indian Zodiac sign Virgo Birth Place Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Home Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current City Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Jannat was born on 29 August 2002 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Happened in. Jannat’s age is around 20 years in 2022.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani Height & Weight

The height of Jannat is 5.1 feet & inches and the weight is around 50 kg. her Eye Color is Dark Brown and her Hair Color is also Dark Brown.

Height (Approx) In centimeters – 155 cm

In meters – 1.55 m

In Feet & Inches – 5.1 Wight (Approx) In Kilograms- 50 kg

In Pounds- 110 lbs Figure 30-26-33 Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Dark Brown

Jannat Zubair Rahmani Education & Qualification

Jannat did her basic schooling at Oxford Public School in Kandivali West, Mumbai. And is currently pursuing her graduation from Mumbai University.

school Oxford Public School in Kandivali West, Mumbai College Mumbai University Education & Qualification Pursuing Graduation

Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s family, mother, and father

Jannat’s father’s name is Zubair Ahmad Rahmani and he is an Actor by profession. her mother’s name is Nazeen Rahmani. She also has a brother named Ayaan Zubair Rahmani and he is also a child actor.

Fathers name Zubair Ahmad Rahmani (Actor) Mothers name Nazeen Rahmani Brother Ayaan Zubair Rahmani (Child Artist) Sister Not Known Friends Sidharth Nigam, Arshifa Khan

Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Boyfriend’s name

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is not married yet. And on social media, Faisal Shaikh (Mr_Faisu-07) is being described as her Rumored Boyfriend. But no such information has been given from her side. We will update here as soon as we get any information.

marital status UnMarried Boyfriend Faisal Shaikh (Mr_Faisu-07)(Rumored)

Jannat Zubair Rahmani Profession

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a Tiktoker, Actress, Model, Content Creator, and Social Media Influencer by profession. She has about 40 million followers on Instagram. And there are about 2 million followers on her Facebook page. And there are about 4 million subscribers on her Youtube channel.

Profession TikTok, Actress, Model, Content Creator

Social Media Influencer Instagram 45.5 Million Followers Click here Facebook Page 2 Million Followers Click here Youtube Channel 3.6 Million Subscribers Click here Profession

Jannat Zubair Rahmani Youtube Channel

Jannat Zubair Rahmani started her Youtube channel in 2016. And she uploaded the first video on her channel on 7 September 2016. More than 1.5 million people have seen this video so far. The title of this video is “Jannat Zubair’s birthday party makeup look”.

Before starting this Youtube channel, she was a famous Tiktoker, Instagramer, and Actress. And she had experience in content creation. She is also helping them on Youtube. And today there are about 4 million subscribers on her channel.

She uploads most of the video shorts on her channel. If you want to see the most popular videos on her channel. As you can see below. More than 25 million people have seen this video so far.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani’s Income

Friends, if you want to know the income of Jannat Zubair Rahmani. So by the way, we don’t have much information. And if you want to see the income of any Youtube channel. So Socialblade.com is one such website. where you can watch. And you can see the photo of SocialBlade on her youtube channel here.

As you saw in this photo of SocialBlood above, according to them, her average income for a month is around 10k $. Which is around 7.4 lakhs in Indian Rupees. And one year’s income is around $ 120k, which is around 88 lakhs in Indian rupees. But the income that this website shows is not quite right.

It may be a little too high or low. And most of the videos on her channel are shorts and there is very little income from shorts. But according to some websites, her monthly income is around 3-4 lakhs. But no information has been given from her side yet. If we get any information from her side then we will update here.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani net worth

The main income source of Jannat Zubair Rahmani comes from Acting, Modeling, Youtube Ads, and Social Media Promotion. According to some websites, her net worth is being told around 7-10 crores. But there has been no such disclosure from Jannat Zubair Rahmani. If any information is given from her side. So we will update here.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani phone number

If you want to talk to Jannat Zubair Rahmani, you can msg him on Instagram. And you can also email them. And they have not made her contact number public yet.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani Awards

Friends, she has got many awards for acting. You can see some of the awards here. And they have also got Silver Play Button and Gold Play Button from Youtube.

Indian Telly Awards – Best Child Actor (Female) for the TV show Phulwa in 2011

Gold Awards – Best Debut Of The Year (Female) for the TV show Tu Aashiqui in 2018

Youtube Silver Play Button

Youtube Gold Play Button

Favorite

Color Pink Actor Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor Actress Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Singer AR Rahman Sports Football Cricketer Virat Kohli Hobbies Dancing, Skating, Cycling, Traveling Food Crispy Chicken, IceCreams Destination Las Vegas, Armenia

Jannat Zubair Rahmani Date of birth? Jannat was born on 29 August 2002 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. Happened in.