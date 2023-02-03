Alma Hussein Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Family & More

Alma is an actress, an Instagram model, and as well as TikTok star. She was born in Mumbai, India. Alma Hussein looks very cute, slim body, attitude, and beauty.
She is a very hot personality and is cute. nowadays she is popular on Instagram and other social media sites. She follows a very great fitness level. almost every Indian boy’s people follow her pictures and videos.
She is known for her body fitness, beauty and also known for her muscular figure. in this time she has started uploading videos on Instagram reels and posts on social media sites. According to the social media reports, she was single.
She is also good at Lip-sync and cooking and Alma has started making appearances and being active on social media. He is also seen in TikTok viral videos where she is Modelling.
Alma Hussein Birth and Early Life
Alma was born on Monday 29 September 2003, in Mumbai, India. Alma is an Indian citizen and follows the Muslim Religion. Alma gained a lot of popularity at a young age cause of her body and fitness.
She grew up with a high-class family in India Alma did his basic education in Mumbai India and complete his graduation in Mumbai collage
Alma Hussein Biography:
|Real Name
|Alma Hussein
|Profession
|Actress Instagram Model
|Date of Birth
|2003
|Age (as in Oct 2021)
|20 Years
|Birth Place
|Mumbai, India
|Home Town
|Mumbai, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Family
|Father – Raj Hussein
Mother – Shamim Hussein
Siblings – Not Know
|Religion
|Muslim
|Zodiac Sign
|Libra
Alma Hussein Age
Alma Hussain’s age is 18 years as of 2021. She became very successful at a very young age. and gained a lot of popularity and recognition in TikTok or gymnastics industry and also in the social media platform.
Alma Hussein Career
Alma was born in 2003 in Bombay India, She started her career as a model. In 2021, she appeared within the Dabur Gulabari Premium rose water advertising. She belongs to a high-category family.
She uploads Dance, Gymming, Modelling, and makeup videos on his Instagram account handle and shows what quantity she loves herself. She is most popular in boys.
In 2021, she appeared within the Sony broadcast Sony “Dhadkan” In an associate interview Alma says, ” My character within the show is precisely like Pine Tree State in real-world..’ she’ is bubbly, curious, and ever sardonic.
Pine Tree State being a newcomer had my very own apprehensions however the total solid and crew created Pine Tree State feel reception..they worked with Pine Tree State on each trifle and that I feel very blessed to debut with a show of this grandeur.”
Alma conjointly displayed regarding however she bagged the show. She says, ” I’m all of seventeen and ne’er imaginary my initial ever audition would land Pine Tree State my dream role however as they are saying dreams do turn.
I auditioned for the show and with very little hope went ahead with my studies..that’s once a call modified things..voila! I bagged the role and here I’m having the time of my life with the foremost real talent.
Not only this, but she is also an Instagram star along with 99k followers. soon they complete 100K followers on Instagram Alma is best known for her muscular body or her Hottness looks.
Alma Hussein Education, Details, and more
|School
|Not Know
|University
|Not Know
|Educational Qualification
|Not Know
|Debut
|Dhadkan Zindagi ki (2021)
Alma Hussein physical and More
|Height
|5.5 Feet & Inches
|Height (in meters)
|1.4m
|Weight (Approx)
|51kg
|Body Measurement
|34-28-30
|Hair Color
|Brown
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hobbies
|Acting, makeup
Alma Hussein Marital Status and More
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Boyfriend
|Not Know
|Salary
|Not Know
|Net worth
|Not Know
Alma Hussein Social Media
|alma_hussein28
|Tiktok
|alma_hussein
|Youtube
|BEING QUEEN
More About Alma Hussein
|Favorite Actor
|Amir Khan
|Favorite Actress
|Not Know
|Favorite Food
|Non-veg
|Favorite Singer
|Atif Aslam
|Favorite Sports
|Not Know
|Favorite Place
|Dubai
Some Facts About Alma Hussein
- She has done many advertisements.
- She appeared in the Dabur Gulabari Premium.
- She Joined youtube on May 22, 2020, and has 11.7K subscribers.
- She also has a TikTok account along with 97k Followers.