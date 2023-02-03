Manav Chhabra (Mr.Mnv) Biography, Age, Height, Girlfriend, Income, Net worth, Family

Friends, in this post we will talk about Manav Chhabra Biography, Real Name, Date of Birth, Age, Height, Parents, Profession, Qualification, Girlfriend, Income, and Net Worth.

Manav Chhabra Biography

Manav Chhabra is a famous Actor, Model, and Content Creator. He was fond of acting since childhood. He also used to take violence in Bhangra Competitions and Basketball held in school and college.

He started uploading videos on Tiktok and gradually his videos started getting the love of the people. In 2018, his name started appearing in the famous Tiktokers of India and he had around 6.5 million followers on Tiktok.

Manav used to work on Tiktok as well as Instagram and Youtube. Manav uploads Vlogs and Dance videos on his Youtube channel. Along with this, he has also got a chance to work on many music videos.

Apart from this, Manav also makes videos with other Social Media Influencers.

Who is Manav Chhabra

Manav is a famous Actor, Model, and Social Media Influencer of India. He is a resident of Rupnagar (Ropar), Punjab, India. And his Nick Name ‘Mr. Mnv’. His Zodiac sign is ‘Sagittarius’.

Manav was born on 2 December 1996 in Rupnagar (Ropar), Punjab, India. The age of Manav is around 26 years in 2022.

Manav Chhabra Height & Weight

The height of Manav is 6 feet and the weight is about 75 kg. his Eye Color is Black and his Hair Color is also Black.

Manav Chhabra Education & Qualification

Manav did his schooling at Shiwalik Public School, Rupnagar, Punjab. He has studied for Graduation from Punjab University. He has done Graduation degree in Law.

Manav Chhabra family, Mother, and father

There is no information about Manav’s parents and siblings. As soon as any information is available. We will update here.

Manav Chhabra Girlfriend Name

Manav is not married yet. Unnati Malharkar is an Actress and Social Media Influencer on social media.

She is being told as his Rumored Girlfriend. No concrete information has been given from his side. You must have seen them in Manav Chhabra’s Instagram photos and videos.

Manav Chhabra Profession

Manav Chhabra is a Model, Actor, Dancer, and Social Media Influencer by profession. He has about 2 million followers on Instagram. There are also around 8 lakh Subscribers on the Youtube channel. And there are around 20k followers on his Facebook page too.

Manav Chhabra Youtube Channel

He started his Youtube channel in 2018. He uploaded the first video on his channel on 15 April 2018. His first video has been seen by around 2 lakh people.

Manav Chhabra was a famous Tiktok star before starting the YouTube channel. So he had the experience of Content Creation. And the same experience is helping them on Youtube.

Today there are about 8 lakh subscribers on his channel. If you want to see the most popular videos on his channel, then you can see them below. This video has been viewed by more than 4.5 million people.

Manav Chhabra Income

Friends, if you want to see the income of Ads of any Youtube channel. So Socialblade.com is such a website on which you can see. You can see the photo of SocialBlade of Manav Chhabra’s channel here.

According to Friends Social Blade, the average income of one month of his Youtube Ads is around 2.5k $. Which is around 1.8 lakhs in Indian Rupees. And a year’s worth is around 30k$. Which is around 22 lakhs in Indian Rupees.

The income that this website shows is not quite right. Could be a little too high or low. According to some websites, his monthly income is being told around 2-3 lakhs. But no concrete information has been given from his side.

Manav Chhabra Net worth

The main income source of Manav is from Acting, Modeling, Youtube Ads, and Social Media Promotion. According to some websites, his net worth is being told around 2-3 crores. There has been no such disclosure from Manav.

Manav Chhabra Phone number

If you want to talk to Manav, then you can msg him on Instagram. And you can also email them. And he has not made his contact number public yet.

Favorite

