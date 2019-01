Share This On:

(SNO) — A male individual has been hospitalised as a result of a shooting incident in Bruceville, Vieux Fort this morning (Jan. 24), according to law enforcement officials.

The incident occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Residents reported hearing the sound of at least four gunshots and found the victim suffering from wounds to his legs and back.

He was transported via ambulance to St. Jude Hospital. His medical status is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating.