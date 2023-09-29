American Roulette vs. European Roulette: Unveiling the Key Differences

Entertainment is an integral part of every person’s life. It is normal to look for entertainment that will satisfy you, even if it is online gambling games. Why do we say this like this? We say this because many people do not perceive the casino world as a world of entertainment and earning opportunities, but perceive it as a potential addiction or opportunity to lose funds.

It is necessary to look at things differently, because the casino world is a world of diversity, fun, and opportunity to earn, and the proof of all this is roulette.

Why Exactly Roulette? There Is a Very Good Reason!

Roulette is one of the most popular casino games that have graced casinos. This game is played daily by millions of fans in casinos, but also on online sites that offer the opportunity to play roulette anytime.

This game has two versions, and that’s really interesting; we believe you didn’t know about it. It is about two different versions of the game that are similar, but still with differences. These are the American and European versions of the game, which are often discussed in casinos and on the Internet. Since a large part of the readers are not familiar with the similarities and differences, as well as the rules, today we are talking about precisely that.

So let’s delineate these similarities and differences in a little more detail and see what exactly they are about. Let’s get started!

Are There Really Differences Between Them?

The important thing is that these two types of roulette are so similar, yet there are many differences, and the differences of which make playing casino roulette a huge leap.

All that is required the next time you enter a casino or visit a site, such as casino.fanduel.com, that offers at least one version of this game, is that you look at the table layout and details. From that, you’ll see that the details make the difference. Hence we can confirm – the difference exists!

American Roulette and European Roulette wheel are both popular casino games, but they have significant differences. The main contrast lies in their table layouts and roulette wheels. American Roulette features 38 pockets on the wheel, with numbers 1 to 36 in black and red, and two green pockets for 0 and 00. On the other hand, European Roulette has 37 pockets, with numbers 1 to 36 in black and red, and just one green pocket for 0.

This guide aims to clarify the real distinctions between the two versions. Understanding these differences is important regardless of whether you play online or in a physical casino. It affects the design of the wheel and influences the house edge.

Let’s see together what the differences are, and we’ll talk more about that in the next paragraph.

Main Differences

There are major differences that most of you don’t know, but that’s why we’re here to present them to you. What are the differences? The differences exist on the wheel itself, that is, on the table, and you can also see them at Edge House.

Differences in the wheel

In the American type of curler, you can see 38 positions on the wheel, of which there are 2 positions with the number zero. This is a unique thing that is not found in the European type of roulette. On the European-type roulette wheel, there are 36 number positions, and one 0. So you can see that the appearance of the wheel is different.

Edge House

As you all know, every game has a probability of winning, and it is different in European and American types of roulette. With the American type of roulette, the chances are significantly lower due to the larger number of fields. Meanwhile, with the European type of roulette, the situation is reversed and the chances are significantly higher for you to make a profit. That is why it may be best to opt for the European type of roulette to have far better odds that would bring you great winnings.

Online vs Physical Roulette

We are sure that you are wondering if such differences are available on the Internet and in brick-and-mortar casinos. Of course, these differences are available in real casino facilities where you can play roulette and in virtual places such as websites that offer roulette games.

In choosing a casino site, you need one that is the safest for you and offers real European or American roulette that would give you a complete gaming experience. This way, you’ll find the ideal way to play roulette, either in a brick-and-mortar casino or on an online site, and enjoy the flawless pleasure.

Which One Is Better?

It remains to solve the dilemma that you have, but also a large part of other players. Should you choose the American or the European version? This is a real dilemma for you, but for us, it is not a dilemma at all. Why? The European type of roulette is most often available in all casino facilities, but also on the Internet, because it is a version that gives people the opportunity to play excellent roulette and have amazing winnings.

Conclusion

To conclude, we would like to point out that whichever version you decide on, you’ll definitely have a good time and fun, with a great opportunity to win. It remains for you to choose a site or casino where you can enjoy the opportunity to have fun and earn great money. Let the game begin, whether European or American style.