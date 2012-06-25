Founded in December 2008, St. Lucia News Online, www.stlucianewsonline.com, an online-only daily/up-to-the-minute newspaper, was first published online in late March 2009. Publication ceased temporarily shortly after in 2009 to facilitate two other projects, but resumed publication officially on Oct. 1, 2012.
The aim of St. Lucia News Online is to bring breaking news, accurate and reliable daily news, photos, videos, audio and commentary to people in St. Lucia and the St. Lucian Diaspora.
St. Lucia News Online is operated by Andrews Media Services Corporation, a St. Lucia-registered company.
St. Lucia News Online is the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia, boasting the largest readership: 332,347 unique visitors (November 2015).
In 2007, the company’s owner Merrick Andrews founded dominicanewsonline.com and published it continuously through Andrews Publishing Company Ltd. for four years before it was acquired in December 2011 by Duravision Inc. BVINews.com, founded by Mr. Andrews in 2006 and operated through Alliance News Ltd, was acquired on April 19, 2013 by Graphic Design BVI.
You can contact us at slunewsonline@gmail.com (news) or sluadvertising@gmail.com (ads).
We welcome press releases, photos, breaking news tips and story ideas.
