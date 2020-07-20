Zimbabwe arrests over 100,000 people for violating COVID-19 measures

(BBC) — More than 105,000 people have been arrested in Zimbabwe since March for violating regulations aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, police say.

Around 1,000 were arrested in the last two days for “unnecessary movement” or for not wearing face masks, they add.

Restrictions have been eased slightly in the country, where more than 1,500 infections have been confirmed.

Critics accuse the government of using the measures to target the opposition and arrest activists, which it denies.

Opposition and civil society groups are mobilising for nationwide protests on July 31 to demand that President Emmerson Mnangagwa step down.

Under current regulations, all Zimbabweans returning from abroad are required to remain in quarantine for three weeks at a government-approved facility.

According to police, a total of 276 people had fled quarantine centres, including some who had tested positive.

Almost 30 of them had been arrested, and would be taken to court for exposing their families and communities to the virus, police added.

They included two men who had infected seven members of a family, state television reported.

Police say they intend to step up efforts to enforce regulations arguing that many people have become complacent.