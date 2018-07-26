Zephir makes B finals, Kyle sets records at CAC Games

(SNO) – 25-year-old Jean-Luc Zephir finished third in his 10m Freestyle heat at the 23rd Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Jean-Luc made the B finals of the 50m and 100m Freestyle at the Games, finishing the 100m within a tenth of a second of the National Record in the 100.

In Heat 4, Jean-Luc swam 23.18 seconds in the 100m. He went on to post a 23.26-second mark in the B final on Wednesday night, finishing fifth and 11th overall.

Jean-Luc has previously competed for Saint Lucia in the men’s 100m Freestyle event at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships.

Meanwhile, aged just 16, Katie Kyle’s time of 28.50 in the women’s 50m Butterfly placed her only 18th overall, but it broke the national record of 28.80 she set last June at the XXX CCCAN Swimming Championships.