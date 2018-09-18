Don't Miss
Zandoli USA no longer operating as Zandoli International Foundation

By Zandoli USA
September 18, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) – Zandoli USA would like to inform the public that we are no longer operating as Zandoli International Foundation, a 501c3 organization, but as a local charity.

This additional status was filed for Zandoli USA May, 2016 in Cary, NC as a private foundation and will be recognized moving forward. These changes afford our organization the flexibility of offering memberships and services outside of the purview of our previous status. While we explored the previous filing designation, we are still evaluating procedures that may be a good fit for our small structure.

Our website address is the same, (see zandoli.org) and we look forward to resuming efforts with regional and international partners in the coming weeks.

Caribbean Committee against Sex Crimes is still operational and headquartered in Trinidad and is also in a process of renewal.

We welcome any questions or comments about this change and look forward to making a difference in our communities.

