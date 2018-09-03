Zaine Pierre, Shane Paul in Team Saint Lucia for Nations Cup!

(SNO) – Zaine Pierre and Tremain Shane Paul are set for a return to the Saint Lucia national team this week, as a 16-man squad was named today (Sept. 3) by the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc. to play Antigua and Barbuda in the Concacaf Nations League on September 7.

Saint Lucia’s last meeting with the Benna Boys was an ejection-riddled 1-4 World Cup Qualifying loss in June 2015, overturning Saint Lucia’s 3-1 win in the home leg.

Tremain Paul played little part in that fixture, his last FIFA-sanctioned match, as the now 27-year-old Micoud-born attacking midfielder was substituted after just five minutes.

Meanwhile, Dennery-born 24-year-old Zaine Pierre has not played for Saint Lucia in an official match in over half a decade. A midfielder, Pierre has played for Trinidadian club W Connection, Italian club Genoa, and Croatian club NK Novigrad.

Other players who were involved in that last encounter with Antigua and Barbuda include English-based right back Melanius Mullarkey, W Connection left back Kurt Frederick, Vida La Ceiba (Honduras) central midfielder Shervon Malik St. Prix, and right-sided Morvant Caledonia United midfielder Lester Joseph.

Giovanni Deterville did not get off the bench in 2015, but himself and Leon Alexander are chosen as the two goalkeepers for this Friday’s matchup.

Otev Lawrence, aged just 21, plays in the W Connection defence alongside Kurt Frederick. Another defender, Pernal Williams, plays in Martinique for Aiglon du Lamentin. Aged just 20, Melvin Doxilly plays as a defender with Caledonia in Trinidad and Tobago.

The team also comprises Gregson President, Andrus Remy, Jarvic McFarlane, Zaccheus Simon, and Alvinus Myers.