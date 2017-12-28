YPG Saint Lucia: Recognizing suicidal behavior

(PRESS RELEASE) – Any of the following could be potential warning signs for suicide and they can mean someone is at risk. The risk is greater if a behavior is new or has increased and if it seems related to a painful event, loss or change.

Who Is Most Likely to Commit Suicide?

Suicide rates are highest in teens, young adults, and the elderly. White men over the age of 65 have the highest rate of suicide. Suicide risk also is higher in the following groups:

· Older people who have lost a spouse through death or divorce

· Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself

· People who have attempted suicide in the past

· People with a family history of suicide

· People with a friend or co-worker who committed suicide

· People with a history of physical, emotional, or sexual abuse

· People who are unmarried, unskilled, or unemployed

· People with long-term pain or a disabling or terminal illness

· People who are prone to violent or impulsive behavior

· People who have recently been released from a psychiatric hospitalization (This often is a very frightening period of transition.)

· People in certain professions, such as police officers and health care providers who work with terminally ill patients

· People with substance abuse problems

· Displaying extreme mood swings.

· Withdrawing or felling isolated.

· Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live.

· Just lose a job

Although women are three times as likely to attempt suicide, men are far more likely to complete the act.

What Should I do if I think someone is Suicidal?

People who receive support from caring friends and family and who have access to mental health services are less likely to act on their suicidal impulses than are those who are socially isolated. If someone you know is exhibiting warning signs for suicide:

· Don’t be afraid to ask if he or she is depressed or thinking about suicide.

· Ask if he or she is seeing a therapist or taking medication.

· Rather than trying to talk the person out of suicide, let him or her know that depression is temporary and treatable.

· In some cases, the person just needs to know that someone cares and is looking for the chance to talk about his or her feelings. You can then encourage the person to seek professional help.

What Should I Do if I See the Warning Signs of Suicide?

If you believe someone you know is in immediate danger

Do not leave the person alone. If possible, ask for help from friends or other family members.

· Ask the person to give you any weapons he or she might have. Take away or remove sharp objects or anything else that the person could use to hurt himself or herself.

· If the person is already in psychiatric treatment, help him or her to contact the doctor or therapist for guidance and help.

· Try to keep the person as calm as possible.

· Call 911 or take the person to an emergency room.

