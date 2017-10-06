YPG Saint Lucia at the Boys Training Centre

(PRESS RELEASE) – The YPG in Saint Lucia continues working and visiting communities, schools and rehabilitation centres to help the youths in Saint Lucia.

“To help the young people is not an easy task; we know it takes time to change someone’s mind to do what is good and right. The difference in the YPG Saint Lucia is that the youths and leadership are trained to not give up on the troublesome youths, as one day the YPG never gave up on me taking me from the life of crime and today to be the leader in my community.” – Said the coordinator of the YPG in Saint Lucia, Leandro Santos.

The Leaders of the YPG Saint Lucia took food, snacks, drinks and games to play with the boys at BTC, after giving a speech of motivation and praying with the youths, they went to play football and some others played domino.

The doors are open for those who are in need of help.