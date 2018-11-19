Youth in Arts to host annual production

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The National Cultural Centre will come alive on November 21 and 22, with an incredible theatrical experience.

Youth in Arts (YIA), will host its annual production and for 2018 features ‘Masquerade Master’, a Musical by Drenia Frederick, directed by Michelle Theobalds with music adapted and arranged by Barbara Ann Cadet.

YIA works to contribute to the preservation of St.Lucia’s rich culture and tradition through the arts, and affirms that developing skills in the performing arts is developing skills for life. The group features a dynamic, talented and skilled Cast. In addition, the creative Miss Theobalds is ably supported by Assistant Director Shakira Roberts-Sankar, Jamie Forde- Musical Director and Roxanne Didier-Nicholas- Dance Director.

‘Masquerade Master’ is presented in two showings. The grand opening on November 21 features a cocktail reception hosted by Kiedel Sonny, priced at $65 and is followed by the second showing on November 22 at $45.

Michelle sums up ‘Masquerade Master’ in this way. “While the production pays homage to a unique part of our cultural identity by way of the ‘masquerade’, it ultimately speaks to a much bigger message. It resonates a powerful message of freedom, and the many interpretations of the concept of freedom. I think the audiences will have many takeaways and moments of delight, so we encourage people to come live that experience.”

Tickets for Masquerade Master are available for purchase at The Cell outlets.

For more information and daily updates, follow Youth in Arts on social media.

Facebook: Youth in Arts-YIA Theatre Company and Instagram @youthinartslu.