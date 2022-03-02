 

BREAKING NEWS

2 hours agoYouth Economy Incubator Program Under Way

2 hours agoMarch 15 is the Deadline Date for Application for Taiwanese Scholarships

2 days agoFuel Prices in Saint Lucia Are Expected to Increase in The Months Ahead

3 days agoDr. St Rose Wins First Round in Court Battle with Medical Council’s Ruling on Ivermectin

3 days agoNIC Identified As a Success Story In PM’s Independence Address

 

NewsYouth Economy Incubator Program Under Way

St. Lucia News OnlineMarch 2, 20221133 min

The Youth Economy has received a kickstart, with hundreds of young Saint Lucians to benefit from the Taiwan-backed Gateways programme launched on Monday (February 28).

Structured to train youth start-up entrepreneurs, the incubator programme will also facilitate young entrepreneurs who have already started their businesses, through its “Business Coaching” module.

This module seeks to provide start-ups with mentoring and coaching to assist in growing profitable businesses.

Through seminars and workshops, the business skills of participants will be enhanced to enable participants to handle entrepreneurial projects successfully.

The practical component will allow entrepreneurs to launch and run a start-up business in an incubatory environment, which will include one-on-one business coaching and skills development.

The programme is structured in three modules: (1) Introduction to the Entrepreneurial Process, (2) Business Development Strategy, and (3) Product Development for Business Growth.

Through the incubator programme, participants will receive three months of training, which will include digital literacy.

This incubator programme is a component of the “Technical Assistance for Youth and Women’s Empowerment and Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion”, also known as the “Jennès Programme”.

The programme is a collaboration between the Governments of Taiwan and Saint Lucia, and is coordinated by the Ministry of Youth Economy, Ministry of Commerce, Taiwan Embassy, Taiwan Technical Mission and Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC).

For this Jennès Programme, 360 participants have already been selected and the first cohort of 127 are now undertaking training in four areas: (1) Health Aide, (2) Early Childhood Development, (3) Digital and Creative Entrepreneurship, and (4) Hospitality.

The courses will be delivered in three cohorts in three-month periods and administered by SALCC.

This fully-funded occupational skills training programme aims to empower Saint Lucian youth and women by increasing participants’ skills and marketability.

750 participants are expected to benefit from the entire Jennès programme.

Post Views: 113

St. Lucia News Online

previous
March 15 is the Deadline Date for Application for Taiwanese Scholarships

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

March 15 is the Deadline Date for Application for Taiwanese Scholarships

March 15 is the Deadline Date for Application for Taiwanese Scholarships

2 hours ago
3 min 120
St. Lucia News Online
Fuel Prices in Saint Lucia Are Expected to Increase in The Months Ahead

Fuel Prices in Saint Lucia Are Expected to Increase in The Months Ahead

2 days ago
3 min 1385
St. Lucia News Online
Dr. St Rose Wins First Round in Court Battle with Medical Council’s Ruling on Ivermectin

Dr. St Rose Wins First Round in Court Battle with Medical Council’s Ruling on Ivermectin

3 days ago
4 min 2028
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.