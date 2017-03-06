Young St. Lucian launches apparel business

Entrepreneurs are seen as the backbone of any economy as they provide desperately needed jobs for the populace.

One young St. Lucian entrepreneur is now looking to expand into new and interesting areas away from his traditional base.

Shamar Marcus is no stranger to St. Lucians; he founded and lead the drone company Skycrew Aerial Photography and through it brought St. Lucia’s endemic beauty to the eyes of thousands of locals and visitors alike.

Shamar Marcus is now throwing his hat into a different ring quite literally with the launch of his new business Carib Vybe.

Carib Vybe is an apparel business focusing primarily on hats of various types which are trending now in fashion.

When asked why he started the business he responded;

“I was inspired by another Caribbean island who started similar hats to this one and our Independence was in 3 months time so I thought this would be a great initiative for our celebration.”, he said.

Carib Vybe was funded by returns made from Marcus’ other business, Skycrew Aerial Photography and grew very quickly as persons became more and more interested in the products;

“The hats did so well that I intend to do more apparel and got quite a number of requests for other merchandise which everyone would see soon! Also I got numerous requests from St Lucians abroad who loves the hats and I have now started shipping worldwide,” he said.

The business, which launched in February, will be going up against well established competition in the fashion space, however Marcus’ is very optimistic;

“I am sure there are other competitors but I believe the simplistic design I have on these hats are different and also the style hats I used are trending now. I primarily use Instagram and Facebook to promote and advertise the hats and have persons send pictures over to me so I can repost them,” he said.

When asked to give advise to those in St. Lucia looking to start their own business, his reply was;

“My advice to the St Lucian youth is be creative, think outside the box, if you have an idea you get friends who are on the same level as you in business to give advice and feedback, that really helps. If there is a talent that you may have you practice and get better,” he said.

“You really need mature people around you, one who thinks a lot but says little if you understand. If sourcing funds is a problem you pitch an idea to a family member or friend who may be able to help you. Most times to start up a business it does not have to be a big fancy set up. With a couple hundred dollars you can start something and use the profits to then reinvest to obtain more,” he added.