Young Leaders to help curb suicide rate in Babonneau

PRESS RELEASE – The Young Leaders Club of the Babonneau Secondary School exercised their right in true democratic style this morning.
Students were elated to be part of the voting process to elect a new executive for the club. Fifty students joined the queue, inked their fingers and voted.
By the end of the morning all fifty members of the group had already cast their secret ballot. By lunch time, the entire school body was eagerly awaiting the results. The announcement was made and students congratulated each other.
The executive is as follows:
President – Lindy Joseph
Vice President – Dana Justin
Treasurer – Gornela Biscette
Ass. Treasurer – Jowen Smith
Secretary – Kia Gustave
Ass. Secretary – Chrisentia Combie
P.R.O – Desianne St. Marthe
Ass. P.R.O – Sire Preville
The theme for this year’s Young Leader’s Project is “I am WE: Impact for Change.”
The Babonneau Secondary School Young Leader’s Club has taken up the challenge to help curb the rate of suicide in the community of Babonneau.
The club will be undertaking a number of educational and outreach programmes under the theme, ‘Suicide: Not an option!’