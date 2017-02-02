St. Lucia News Online, the largest online newspaper in St. Lucia. Over 1.8 million page views PER MONTH, almost one million visits PER MONTH, and up to 400,000 unique visitors PER MONTH. E-mail our advertising department: sluadvertising@gmail.com

Young Leaders to help curb suicide rate in Babonneau

By Young Leaders Club of the Babonneau Secondary School
February 2, 2017

pic-2PRESS RELEASE – The Young Leaders Club of the Babonneau Secondary School exercised their right in true democratic style this morning.

Students were elated to be part of the voting process to elect a new executive for the club. Fifty students joined the queue, inked their fingers and voted.

By the end of the morning all fifty members of the group had already cast their secret ballot. By lunch time, the entire school body was eagerly awaiting the results. The announcement was made and students congratulated each other.

The executive is as follows:

President – Lindy Joseph
Vice President – Dana Justin
Treasurer – Gornela Biscette
Ass. Treasurer – Jowen Smith
Secretary – Kia Gustave
Ass. Secretary – Chrisentia Combie
P.R.O – Desianne St. Marthe
Ass. P.R.O – Sire Preville

The theme for this year’s Young Leader’s Project is “I am WE: Impact for Change.”

The Babonneau Secondary School Young Leader’s Club has taken up the challenge to help curb the rate of suicide in the community of Babonneau.

The club will be undertaking a number of educational and outreach programmes under the theme, ‘Suicide: Not an option!’

pic-3
pic-4
pic-i

(4)(0)
Share42
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 42
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.