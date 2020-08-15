You should be eating more okra. Here’s why.

Okra, or commonly known as lady’s finger, is a widely consumed vegetable in tropical regions. Especially in Indian and Caribbean kitchens, okra is one of the most versatile foods, which are loved and consumed by all. It is biologically categorized as a fruit but is generally consumed as a vegetable.

A lot of people dislike the cooking procedure of this flowering plant due to its sticky texture. But nevertheless, the delicious taste of any okra dish makes it all for the efforts. But did you know okra is loaded with nutrients, which can be really beneficial for your health?

This green veggie is filled with folic acid, vitamin B, vitamin C, vitamin A, vitamin K, calcium, fiber, potassium, antioxidants, and some vital phytonutrient. Keep scrolling to find out the importance of consuming okra on a daily basis.

Promotes weight loss

Okra is a good source of fiber, which will not only improve your digestion but will also keep you satiated for a long time, thus minimizing your food cravings. Apart from that it also loaded with essential nutrients that boost your body’s metabolism and strengthens your core muscles.

Good for diabetes

People with an elevated blood glucose level should definitely include okra in their daily diets. As okra is rich in fiber, it helps in improving insulin sensitivity and also aids in controlling and maintaining blood sugar levels in the body. Ladyfinger contains a substance called myricetin, which is known to improve and increase sugar absorption by muscles and thus, can help in lowering the high sugar level in the blood.

Lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases

Okra is a good option for people who have cholesterol or any other heart ailment as the fiber present in this veggie will help in lowering the bad cholesterol level and promote good cholesterol in the body. Fibers modify the production of bile juice in the intestines, thus, lowering cholesterol levels in the blood. Apart from that okra is rich in magnesium and therefore, helps in maintaining and regulating your blood pressure level in the body.

Has anti-cancer properties

Okra has a protein called lectin which is linked with fighting breast cancer. It is also said that okra suppresses cancer cell growth and helps in preventing cancer. Folate is also an essential nutrient which helps in preventing the risk of various cancer.

Boosts digestion

Dietary fibers present in okra aids in effective digestion and improve bowel movement. Fibers are known to cure stomach ailments such as constipation, IBS and even indigestion.

Helps in achieving a healthy skin

Okra has a good amount of antioxidants which not only reduces oxidative stress but also effectively eliminates free radicals present in the body. Antioxidants aids in reversing the skin damage and slows down the aging process, thus, giving you youthful skin. — (SOURCE: TIMES OF INDIA)

( 0 ) ( 0 )