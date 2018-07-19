YIA to host Dinner Theatre Folk Party fundraiser

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On Saturday, July 28th the surrounds of Banana Countree in Rodney Bay will be pumping with the vibrations, rhythms and chants of musical and theatre performers at YIA Theatre Company’s fundraiser – Dinner Theatre Folk Party!

An exciting and dramatic presentation of Afrobeat, European and Caribbean influences that will take you through a series of experiences!

You will enjoy an episode of storytelling through song and dance by YIA performers. Vocalists Jesmara Nelson, Dianna Phillip and Darleen Anius will be your entertainment during dinnertime with a medley of modern and traditional folk songs. A String Band will keep the pulse of the night going through instrumental harmony, followed by a special dance session with Jason “Bachelor” Joseph, who will set the scene for the night’s folk party.

Tickets for Dinner Theatre Folk Party costs $150.00EC and can be purchased at The Cell (Baywalk Mall and Castries Outlets) and at Banana Countree – Rodney Bay. Start time is 7:30 p.m.

For further details call 722-5033 or email: [email protected]