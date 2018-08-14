Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

WWE legend Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dead at 63

By Fox News
August 14, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

William Perry lands a punch on Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart during the “Over-The-Top-Rope” battle royal at Wrestlemania 2 on April 7, 1986.

(FOX NEWS) – Former WWE star Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has died, WWE confirmed Monday. He was 63.

Neidhart died after suffering a medical emergency, according to TMZ.

Former wrestler B. Brian Blair, one half of the Killer Bees tag team, shared the news on Twitter.

“So sad to announce the passing of my friend and longtime colleague, Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart. Your thoughts and prayers for the family are deeply appreciated!” he wrote.

Neidhart was the founding member of the notorious Hart Foundation faction, which included Bret Hart, his brother-in-law. Neidhart became a pro wrestler in 1979 after training with the legendary Stu Hart in Canada. He also appeared in preseason NFL games with the Raiders and Cowboys.

The Florida native has three children, including former women’s champion Natalya Neidhart. The two have appeared together in a few episodes of “Total Divas” on E!

Reaction poured in on Twitter as Neidhart’s death was announced.

Neidhart never won the world heavyweight championship with WWE, but was a two-time tag-team champion.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.