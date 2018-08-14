WWE legend Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart dead at 63

(FOX NEWS) – Former WWE star Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has died, WWE confirmed Monday. He was 63.

Neidhart died after suffering a medical emergency, according to TMZ.

Former wrestler B. Brian Blair, one half of the Killer Bees tag team, shared the news on Twitter.

“So sad to announce the passing of my friend and longtime colleague, Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart. Your thoughts and prayers for the family are deeply appreciated!” he wrote.

Neidhart was the founding member of the notorious Hart Foundation faction, which included Bret Hart, his brother-in-law. Neidhart became a pro wrestler in 1979 after training with the legendary Stu Hart in Canada. He also appeared in preseason NFL games with the Raiders and Cowboys.

The Florida native has three children, including former women’s champion Natalya Neidhart. The two have appeared together in a few episodes of “Total Divas” on E!

Reaction poured in on Twitter as Neidhart’s death was announced.

Neidhart never won the world heavyweight championship with WWE, but was a two-time tag-team champion.