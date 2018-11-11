WT20: Heavy rains force abandonment in Gros Islet

Share This On:

(CMC) – Persistent heavy showers forced the abandonment of the Group A contest of the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup contest between England and Sri Lanka here Saturday.

The game was scheduled for a 4 pm start but match officials decided at 3:45 pm that no play would be possible, especially with the ground at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium under water.

Each team were awarded a point for the no-result.

A weather system, which has dumped heavy rain across the country all week and especially over the last 48 hours, had put the match on doubt, so there was little surprised the fixture was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Isolated thunderstorms have been forecast over the next 24 hours, with periods of rain expected to continue into the week.

Officials will be now sweating on the two Group A matches scheduled for the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Monday, with England carded to take on Bangladesh at 4 pm and Sri Lanka clashing with South Africa at 8 pm.

Reigning World champions, West Indies, face South Africa at the same venue on Wednesday, in their second match of the tournament.