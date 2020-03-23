Don't Miss
The partial scale down of all non-essential economic and social activities for a two-week period begins Monday, March 23 until Sunday, April 5, 2020. — Government of Saint Lucia

Writers Forum essay contest not cancelled

By Writers Forum
March 23, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Saint Lucia Writers Forum wishes to inform you that the essay contest has not been cancelled.

We encourage students to write especially now that you are at home because of the coronavirus. Hold on to your entries until further notice, or email them to [email protected]

Those of you who email your entries will pay the entry fee afterward. It is important for students to read and so we want to challenge them to read by writing on the Topic: “Reading is My Superpower.”

We extend the invitation to students of all primary schools, ages 10-12 years old, and secondary school students 13-18 years, on the island to take part. We have LOTS OF EXCITING PRIZES FOR THE WINNERS.

We hereby ask teachers and parents to work with their child/children and we ask that all schools participate. The deadline for submission is April 24, 2020. Submissions must be dropped in a pocket folder at the Castries Central Library with an entry fee of $5.

Please note that we accept one submission per person. The winners will be announced on May 30, 2020.

Please put all your contact information on a separate paper from the submission and insert it in your pocket folder. We look forward to reading all your submissions.

