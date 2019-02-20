Wrecker will be used “without hesitation” this Independence, St. Lucia police warns

(SNO) — The police are warning motorists that they will take tough action against them if they break traffic rules in the capital during the island’s Independence celebrations on Friday.

George Nicholas, superintendent of police in charge of operations, warned that the police have utilized the services of a wrecker that will be used “without hesitation when necessary”.

“And I want to hasten to say that it will be at the owners’ expense,” he said at a press briefing. “So I want persons to participate in the celebrations and to enjoy the activities.”

Brazil Street, Chausee Road and La Toc Road will be the main streets for vehicular traffic entering and leaving Castries.

A number of bus stops will be relocated.

“Dennery, that’s Dennery South Route 2C, the buses will be relocated to Micoud Street,” Nicholas said. “That is just in front of M&C and they will be facing north, so they will be facing Jeremie Street.”

He explained that the bus stop for Route 2B or Dennery North will remain as is.

“And those two bus stops, the buses would exit through the Inner Relief Road,” he stated.

A number of bus stops have been relocated to the the Inner Relief Road.

“The Jacmel/Millet bus stop will be relocated to the Inner Relief Road. Ciceron/The Morne Bus Stop will be relocated to the Inner Relief Road, La Croix will be relocated to the Inner Relief Road. Bexon Bus Stop will be relocated to the Inner Relief Road,” Nicholas said.