WORLD: Visitors to Bali unknowingly eating dog meat thinking it is chicken – reports

Independent (UK)
June 20, 2017
2017-06-20-09_52_41-bali-tourists-are-unknowingly-eating-dog-meat-undercover-investigation-revealsBALI, Indonesia – Bali is a popular destination for Western and Australian tourists. Attracting both budget backpackers and luxury honeymooners, it’s the most developed Indonesian island.

But according to a new report, visitors to the island are being duped and unknowingly eating dog meat that they think is chicken.

Animal protection organisation Animals Australia recently conducted an investigation into the matter, entitled “Bali’s hidden meat trade – and its disturbing connection to Australian tourism.”

They found that every day, dogs – including pets – are being taken off the streets of Bali and killed, often brutally, to be sold as meat to tourists.

“Dumped in bamboo crates or plastic rice sacks, terrified dogs await the nightly slaughter with legs tied and mouths taped shut,” Animals Australia say.

“They may languish like this for hours or days without food or water. One by one they will be brutally slaughtered in full view of their companions.

“And business is booming. Year on year, seven times more dogs are slaughtered in Bali than in China’s notorious Yulin Dog Eating Festival.”

