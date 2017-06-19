WORLD: US student held prisoner by North Korea and released in comatose state has died

WASHINGTON DC, USA – The comatose college student who was released from a North Korean prison last week died Monday afternoon, University of Cincinnati Medical Center said.

Otto Warmbier, 22, who served an 18 months in the hermit kingdom for alleged anti-state acts, died at 2:20 p.m., according to WCPO Cincinnati.