WORLD: US student held prisoner by North Korea and released in comatose state has died
By New York Post
June 19, 2017
WASHINGTON DC, USA – The comatose college student who was released from a North Korean prison last week died Monday afternoon, University of Cincinnati Medical Center said.
Otto Warmbier, 22, who served an 18 months in the hermit kingdom for alleged anti-state acts, died at 2:20 p.m., according to WCPO Cincinnati.
