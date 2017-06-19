Advertisement
WORLD: US student held prisoner by North Korea and released in comatose state has died

By New York Post
June 19, 2017
170619-otto-warmbier-dead-featureWASHINGTON DC, USA – The comatose college student who was released from a North Korean prison last week died Monday afternoon, University of Cincinnati Medical Center said.

Otto Warmbier, 22, who served an 18 months in the hermit kingdom for alleged anti-state acts, died at 2:20 p.m., according to WCPO Cincinnati.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 19, 2017 at 8:13 PM

    Really sad!

  2. HIDY
    June 19, 2017 at 5:29 PM

    So so sad.

