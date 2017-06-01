WORLD: Trump pulls US out of 2015 accord

President Donald Trump has announced that the US is withdrawing from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.
He said moves to negotiate a new “fair” deal that would not disadvantage US businesses and workers would begin.
Mr Trump said during last year’s presidential election campaign that he would take the step to help his country’s oil and coal industries.
Opponents say withdrawing from the accord is an abdication of US leadership on a key global challenge.
The Paris agreement commits the US and 187 other countries to keeping global temperatures rises “well below” 2C (3.6F) and “endeavour to limit” them even more, to 1.5C. Only Syria and Nicaragua did not sign up to the deal.
What did Trump say?
Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, Mr Trump characterised the Paris agreement as a deal that aimed to hobble, disadvantage and impoverish the US.
He claimed the agreement would cost the US $3tn in lost GDP and 6.5 million jobs – while rival economies like China and India were treated more favourably.
“In order to fulfil my solemn duty to protect America and its citizens, the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate accord… but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accord or a really entirely new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States,” he said.
The speech contained several rhetorical flourishes reminiscent of his campaign speeches.
“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us any more – and they won’t be,” he said.
The BBC’s Rajini Vaidyanathan in Washington says the move will be welcomed by many Trump supporters, as for them this is less about science – and more about sending a signal to so-called global elites.
