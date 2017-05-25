WORLD: Trump orders probe into concert bombing leaks

President Trump on Thursday ordered the Justice Department to launch a full investigation into leaks of US intelligence about the Manchester suicide bombing provided by Britain.

He vowed to bring anyone caught leaking the intelligence to justice after British authorities stopped sharing information about the attack with the United States.

In a statement released after Trump arrived at a NATO summit, the president said the leaks posed a serious security threat.

“The alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling,” Trump said.

“I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Trump said the relationship between both countries was the most cherished of all US ties.

His comments come after Manchester police decided to withhold information about the attack, which claimed 22 lives and left dozens more injured, from the US.

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier said she would make it clear to Trump that intelligence shared between law-enforcement agencies “must remain secure.”

Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins has said leaks of the probe to the US media – including forensic images of the bomb site first published by The New York Times – also had been hurtful to the victims’ families, Reuters reported.

“It is absolutely understandable the distress and upset that this caused to these families that are already suffering,” he said.