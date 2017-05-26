Advertisement
WORLD: Teen who pretended to be a doctor sentenced

By CNN
May 26, 2017

2017-05-25-23_00_10-fake-teen-doctor-sentenced-in-fraud-case-cnn-comA man accused of practicing medicine without a license when he was a teenager in Florida is going to prison in Virginia on fraud charges.

Malachi Love-Robinson, now 20, made headlines last year after he was arrested at a medical office for allegedly dispensing unlicensed medical care. An undercover officer went to the practice and reported that Love-Robinson physically examined him and gave him medical advice, the Palm Beach County Sheriff said.

Also last year, Love-Robinson was arrested on suspicion of fraud and larceny after he was accused of using one of his clients’ checking accounts to pay off $34,000 in car payments, authorities said.

In September, in Stafford County, Virginia, he was accused of fraud for trying to buy a Jaguar with the help of an elderly co-signer without her knowledge.

It’s that third arrest in Virginia that finally got him some time behind bars.

Love-Robinson pleaded guilty in March to providing a false statement to obtain credit. On Monday, a Stafford County judge sentenced him to five years in prison, with four of those being suspended.

According to the Rappahannock Regional Jail website, Love-Robinson was booked in November 2016. With his year-long sentence, he’ll serve another six months before he is released.

Authorities said the teen attempted to buy a $35,000 Jaguar by listing an elderly woman as the co-signer.

When dealership employees got suspicious, “they Googled his name and found that a subject with the same name had been arrested numerous times on fraud type charges” in Florida, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies spoke to Love-Robinson and he said the woman, who he called his godmother, had agreed to co-sign.
But that didn’t appear to be the case.

She told deputies she was a distant relative and had no intention of helping Love-Robinson with the car.

  1. Johnny Fartypants
    May 26, 2017 at 7:27 AM

    Can somebody please arrest Trump for pretending to be president?

  2. Badnuze
    May 26, 2017 at 6:17 AM

    Very ambitious !i think if he really wanted to be a doctor he could.

