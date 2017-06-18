WORLD: Rapper Juvenile jailed for failing to pay whopping child support debt

Juvenile backed that thang up into a jail cell.

The rapper was jailed in New Orleans on Saturday after a judge discovered he owes $150,000 in child support to the mother of his teenage son, the New Orleans Advocate reported.

The “Back that Azz Up” singer was ordered to spend 30 days in jail or pay up the six figures.

The whopping amount in question stems from payments that were due by Juvenile to the mother of his son, Dionne Williams, between 2012 and 2013.

A ruling at the time determined Juvenile — whose real name is Terius Gray — owed $170,000 and he then paid just $20,000 of it in April.

Williams accuses Gray, 41, of failing to pay more than $71,000 between 2013 and last month, according to court records obtained by the Advocate.

The Advocate also revealed that authorities commonly jail defendants who have the economic means to pay the support in order to force them to make payments.

Juvenile found himself under arrest just hours after he finished a concert at the Southport Hall in Louisiana.