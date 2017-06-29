WORLD: Pennsylvania man convicted of attempted rape enjoyed hunting for victims

Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

A Pennsylvania man convicted of trying to rape a real estate agent described in detail how much he enjoyed searching for potential victims, police said.

Frank Yeager, of Bucks County, was sentenced in 2013 to 20 years in prison after he tried luring a female realtor into a model home.

The 33-year-old man pleaded guilty to the charge but later appealed the sentence. His sentence was upheld this week by a state Superior Court in Lehigh County.

According to NBC 4, a diary Yeager kept was filled with entries and drawings of rape fantasies.

He had even put together a list of about 200 real estate agents, including their home addresses, where they worked, what churches they attended and their Facebook pages.

“I truly enjoy the hunt and cannot wait for my prize,” one entry read, according to the outlet. “If you are reading this I found a realtor woman and raped her. I have been planning and have wanted this my whole life.”

Fox 8 reported that Yeager told police he viewed searching for potential victims as “full-time work.”

The attempted rapist was convicted after a realtor told police that he came to her office in November 2012 asking to be shown a model home, Lehigh Valley Live reported.

The woman, who was not identified, said she felt uncomfortable showing the house to Yeager and told him to look at it by himself. He spent 45 minutes at the home and returned the realtor’s office telling her there was a water leak in an upstairs room and he wanted to show it to her.

The realtor said she was still suspicious and refused to go with him. When her male co-worker walked into her office, she said Yeager abruptly left.

Police said they found a “rape kit,” including two handguns, four knives, a metal chain and rope, in the trunk of his car. Authorities also said he spent five months hatching out the plan.

Yeager eventually confessed that he lied about the water leak because he wanted to “take advantage” of the realtor.