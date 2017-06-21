WORLD: Officer stabbed in possible terror incident at Michigan Airport

An officer for Bishop International Airport was stabbed Wednesday in a possible terror-related incident in Flint, Michigan, sources told NBC News.

The attacker allegedly shouted “Allahu akbar” before stabbing Lieutenant Jeff Neville, who was bleeding from the neck, sources and witnesses at Bishop International Airport said.

Neville is a member of the airport’s Department of Public Safety and a retired Genesee County Sheriff’s Department lieutenant.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect is from Quebec and has a Canadian passport.

Michigan State Police initially tweeted that the officer was in critical condition. Just after 1 p.m., officials confirmed Neville was out of surgery and was upgraded to stable condition.

Authorities also said the FBI was leading the investigation and tweeted that the airport had been closed.

Bishop International’s Facebook page posted that travelers inside the airport had been safely evacuated.

Witness Ken Brown told The Flint Journal that he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer after he was stabbed. He said he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

“The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,” Brown said. “I said they need to get him a towel.”

K-9 units were seen outside the airport after the stabbing as officers checked vehicles in the airport parking lot.

The suspect was in custody, according to a press release from Flint City Hall, where security had been increased as a precaution. City Hall is approximately five miles away from the airport.

“Right now we are still awaiting more information about the situation at Bishop Airport this morning,” Mayor Karen Weaver said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with all of our law enforcement officers who work to service and protect us each and every day.”

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder sent his thoughts to Neville in a tweet.