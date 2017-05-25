WORLD: More people linked to Manchester bombing attack may be at large

Investigators believe there may be more people at large who are part of a terror network linked to the Manchester Arena attack, and that more bomb-making materials have still to be found.

The investigation into the bombing on Monday continued into a third day with police saying progress had been made. Concern among officials is still so high that Britain remains on its highest terrorism alert level.

Greater Manchester police said officers arrested two more men on Thursday, taking the number of people in custody to eight. The chief constable, Ian Hopkins, said: “The arrests we have made are significant and initial searches of premises have revealed items that we believe are very important to the investigation.”

Sources said there were probably more people and materials to be found, with some suspects believed to be in hiding, which is why the threat level remains critical. But investigators believe they are making progress in wrapping up the terrorist network by detaining them and then putting them through the courts system.

The attack on Monday night killed 22 people and injured 116. The perpetrator, Salman Abedi, had been reported to the authorities by people who knew him amid concern about alleged extremist views – a revelation that will lead to questions as to whether the police and MI5 could have acted earlier.

Hopkins previously said that police were investigating a network believed to be behind the attack on the Ariana Grande concert.

One of the men detained on Thursday was taken away after searches of an address in the Withington area of Manchester, while another was arrested in a part of Greater Manchester that was not disclosed.

Police also carried out a controlled explosion to reach a terraced house in Moss Side in Manchester, although no arrests were made. A woman who was arrested in Blackley on Wednesday has been released.

An army bomb disposal team was called to a college in Manchester on Thursday morning. Police closed off a number of roads around the Castlefield campus on Linby Street in Hulmebecause of a suspicious package. It was later deemed to be safe but witnesses said a man was apprehended by officers nearby. Hopkins said it was too early to say whether the incident was linked to the attack but urged the public to be vigilant.

The latest arrests came as it emerged that Greater Manchester police had stopped sharing information about the investigation with the US. There had been consternation over leaks of key evidence. British officials were infuriated on Wednesday when the New York Times published forensic photographs of sophisticated bomb parts that UK authorities fear could complicate the investigation into what they now believe to be a terrorist network.

Speaking after the latest meeting of the government’s emergency committee, Cobra, Theresa May said: “I will make clear to President [Donald] Trump that intelligence shared between our security agencies must remain secure.”

The prime minister, who will meet the US president at a Nato meeting in Brussels on Thursday, said the UK’s threat level would remain at critical.

On Wednesday, there was a series of raids in Manchester, Wigan and Nuneaton, Warwickshire. Relatives of 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who detonated the device, killing 22 people and injuring dozens, were detained in Libya.

Abedi’s father, Ramadan Abedi, was arrested in Tripoli with Salman’s brother, Hashim, who Libyan security forces said was “aware of all the details” of the attack. A 23-year-old man – named in reports as Abedi’s older brother, Ismail – was detained in Chorlton, south Manchester, on Tuesday.