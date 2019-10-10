World Mental Health Day focuses on suicide prevention

Share This On:

World Mental Health Day, on October 10, is a day for us to unite in our efforts to raise awareness and mobilize people around the world about mental health.

The theme selected for this year’s observance is suicide prevention and the role that everyone can play to prevent it.

Around 800,000 people die due to suicide each year worldwide, and many more attempt suicide. In the region of the Americas, almost 100,000 people die by suicide each year. Every suicide is a tragedy that affects a family, a community or a whole country; and it has long-term consequences in all those who are close to the victim. Suicide occurs in every age group, and it is the second leading cause of death in young people aged 15-29 years.

This World Mental Health Day continues the campaign initiated on Sep. 10, on World Suicide Prevention Day, to raise awareness about the impact of suicide in the world and the role that each of us can play to prevent it.

WHO encourages everyone to get involved by taking “40 seconds of action” in order to:

— improve awareness of the significance of suicide as a global public health problem; improve knowledge of what can be done to prevent suicide; reduce the stigma associated with suicide; and let people who are struggling know that they are not alone.

