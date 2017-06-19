WORLD: Man stabbed to death after threesome turns fatal in Brooklyn apartment building

WASHINGTON DC, USA – A threesome in Brooklyn turned deadly Monday after one of the participants began filming the encounter, sparking a brutal attack with baseball bats and knives, police sources said.

The bloodshed in Park Slope left a 20-year-old dead of three stab wounds in the chest and back.

He collapsed in the first-floor hallway of a building at 16th St. and Seventh Ave., where earlier he’d indulged in the steamy sexcapade with a 21-year-old man and a woman.

“It’s something out of a horror movie,” stunned building resident Carol Petersen, 37, said. Her 18-year-old daughter had heard the victim screaming.

“It’s horrible. It’s a nightmare,” she said.

Police sources said the menage a trois came to an awkward end when one of the guys started filming the tryst, prompting the woman to become upset.

The 21-year-old man — who lived in the apartment where the sex occurred — drove the woman back to her Staten Island home, leaving the victim alone, sources said.

When the man returned to his apartment, the victim decided to leave for reasons that were unclear, sources said.

A resident in the building said that the woman had contacted her boyfriend — who was not involved in the threesome — and alleged she’d been raped.

Police sources said cops found no evidence the encounter was nonconsensual.

Meanwhile, the dead man’s girlfriend — who was not involved in the threesome — received an ominous Instagram message reading “your boyfriend f—ed up and will be taken care of,” sources said.

Surveillance cameras captured two white men and a black man chasing the victim as he tried to leave the building, sources said.