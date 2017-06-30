WORLD: High school graduate shot in the head in road rage incident

A Pennsylvania high school grad was gunned down in a senseless act of road rage — and cops say her killer is still on the loose.

Bianca Nikol Roberson, 18, was driving a green Chevrolet Malibu on Route 100 in West Goshen, Pa., Wednesday afternoon, police told NBC 10. When she went to merge into a lane, a red pickup truck tried to move into the lane at the same time.

Both cars were trying to merge into the part of the highway where it goes from two lanes into one. When both cars were trying to get position, the driver of the pickup truck pulled out a gun and shot Roberson in the head, police said.

Roberson was killed instantly and her car went off the road, crashing into the woods. The driver of the pickup truck fled the scene and continued down the highway.

Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said during a press conference the incident is now being looked at a murder case. Authorities are asking anyone with information about the truck or the driver to contact the West Goshen Police Department Traffic Safety Division.

“Turn yourself in now,” Hogan said. “Every second you are out there, you are only making this worse for yourself and worse for this young lady’s family.”

The pickup truck driver is described as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40 with blonde or light brown hair. He was driving a small, red Chevrolet pickup truck with faded paint.

Roberson had just graduated high school this year and was set to go to Jacksonville University in the fall.

“We were all excited for her,” Roberson’s father, Rodney Roberson said. “She was excited. We were just happy for her.”

The Robersons have experienced a loss in their family before. Bianca’s older brother died of heart disease when he was 22 years old in 2013.