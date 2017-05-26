Advertisement
WORLD: Girl searching porn at school was looking for what relative did to her

By New York Daily News
May 26, 2017

170525-little-girl-porn-sites-dadA Texas man was arrested after a 9-year-old relative was caught at school searching pornography to learn about what the creep had been doing to her, court documents reveal.

Anthony Garay, 31, of San Antonio, faces charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, the San Antonio Express-News reports. He remained jailed as of late Wednesday in Bexar County Jail on $75,000 bond, jail officials said.

Garay, according to an arrest affidavit, had allegedly been sexually assaulting the girl and her sister for at least a year. The allegations surfaced on May 16, when a teacher at Elm Creek Elementary School spotted one of the victims scouring for porn on a school-issued iPad, according to court documents.

When asked why she was searching the graphic content during class, the girl responded that she was trying to learn more about what Garay was doing to her “all the time at night,” not letting her sleep, according to court documents.

An investigator from Child Protective Services responded to the school to interview the girl after being contacted by her teacher. She told the investigator that the abuse had been going on at her home in San Antonio since she was at least 8 years old.

The man had previously been investigated by CPS officials for allegedly sexually abusing two female relatives, the investigator later discovered. Deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Garay on Wednesday.

A message seeking comment from CPS officials was not immediately returned Thursday.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.
2 comments

  1. luan
    May 26, 2017 at 2:21 PM

    THIS IS SO TRAGIC....:/

  2. Anonymous
    May 26, 2017 at 10:59 AM

    damn freak why children?

